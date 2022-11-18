Renovations underway for Baltimore County Public Library

Ellen Power of Catonsville reads the jacket from a novel in the new books section as she decides on book selections at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

BCPL has started the process of revamping many of its libraries in the next couple of years.

The White Marsh Branch, which is located at 8133 Sandpiper Circle in Nottingham, closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 20 for renovations including the branch’s notary and passport services.

The branch is improving the shelving for more a open look while rearranging several collections to make it easier for customers to browse. The branch is also improving its children’s space to include a glass-enclosed area, making it a safer place for customers with young children.

“Baltimore County Public Library is constantly updating and renovating its branches to keep up to date with the 21st-century library look,” BCPL said in a news release.

Here’s a look at other big renovation projects that are in the works.

BCPL is starting construction on the Catonsville Branch renovations in March 2023 and will take about 12 months, said Emily Williamson, BCPL’s communications officer.

The current estimate of the project construction cost is $6.29 million, of which $1.1 million will come from a fiscal year 2020 Maryland State Library Capital Grant, and county and library funds will cover the remainder of the cost, Williamson said. The project design was delayed in part due to the COVID pandemic, Williamson said.

The renovation includes a new recording studio, a new teen area, library technology, LED lighting throughout the building, furnishings and a new customer service desk, Williamson said.

BCPL is about to begin the community planning stage for an exterior and interior renovation for the Woodlawn branch, surveying what the community would like to see in the new library, Williamson said.

Then, Baltimore County Public Library will move into the design phase, Williamson said. There is no specific timeline available at this time, Williamson said.

“The goal is to renovate and enlarge the library to meet 21st-century library user needs and to incorporate the vacant space on the building’s lower level,” Williamson said.

Also, the county has identified some initial funding to support a feasibility study to take place in fiscal year 2024 regarding the possible expansion or creation of a new building for the Lansdowne branch, Williamson said.

Additionally, BCPL is currently in the design phase to update and refresh the fixtures and finishes in both the public and staff restrooms for the Pikesville branch, Williamson said. BCPL hopes to start these renovations in the spring of 2023, Williamson said.