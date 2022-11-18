Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Becomes the First IWGP Women’s Champion (Video)
STARDOM megastar KAIRI made history on November 20th at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in Tokyo. Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event to become the first IWGP women’s champion. After the bout, KAIRI showed respect for Maya Iwatani as the two had a match-of-the-year candidate.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
PWMania
AEW Star Believes WWE’s Mandy Rose Deserves “A Little Bit More Respect”
Mandy Rose has been the WWE NXT women’s champion for nearly 400 days. Thunder Rosa, the AEW women’s champion, commented on Mandy during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now. She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard.”
wrestlinginc.com
New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
On Saturday night a new AEW TNT Champion was crowned at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Samoa Joe defeated former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW TNT Champion. After Wardlow landed a third powerbomb to Hobbs, Joe entered the ring and hit Wardlow with the title belt, and then choked out Hobbs to win the title.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Final Card
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform in the United States for the main card. The pre-show starts an hour earlier. Here is the final card:
nodq.com
Results of Britt Baker vs. Saraya at AEW Full Gear 2022
Britt Baker vs. Saraya took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Saraya’s brother was at ringside for the match. Baker was by herself for the match. Baker and Saraya had a brief staredown before going at it as the crowd chanted “welcome back” at Saraya. Baker targeted the neck and gave Saraya a neckbreaker onto the floor.
wrestlinginc.com
What Tony Khan Told Eddie Kingston After AEW Rampage Ended
Over the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been building to their third Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place tonight. We've seen matches added to the card such as Luchasaurus versus Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a steel cage match, a high stakes rematch between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory, and an AEW World Championship bout between champion Jon Moxley and MJF. Prior to the pay-per-view, the Zero Hour pre-show takes place, including a big match that was announced on AEW's social media.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title At AEW Full Gear
Chris Jericho is still your ROH World Champion. At Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Title after defeating Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli in a four-way match. With the win, Jericho’s reign as the ROH World Champion stands at...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms Jeff Jarrett Will Help Run AEW Live Events
AEW currently has two television shows, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The company also tapes matches and airs them on YouTube on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” in April 2021, however it was a one-time event. Tony Khan recently stated that he wants to grow AEW’s content and possibly hold more live events.
