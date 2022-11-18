Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon high school football capsules: Breaking down each of this week's playoff games, from 6A to 1A
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander — 6A Championship semifinals | BracketNo. 5 Central Catholic Rams (10-1) vs. No. 1 West Linn Lions (10-1)7 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Stadium, Oregon CityLast meeting: The Rams won 42-35 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 6A state playoffs en route to the ...
Watch: Mater Dei football blanks Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to Division 1 championship
The Monarchs will play St. John Bosco in the championship game on Friday at the Rose Bowl
Cushing varsity football team makes history in first-ever playoff game
CUSHING, Texas — The Cushing High School football team made history on Nov. 11 by winning its first ever playoff game in the team’s history defeating the Colmesneil Bulldogs 27-26. Josh Moore, who is the head coach and athletic director, says the game was won within seconds in the 4th quarter.
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
Sierra Canyon gets revenge, holds off Bishop Amat to return to CIFSS finals: 5 takeaways
LA PUENTE, Calif. – For the third time in four postseasons, Sierra Canyon will be playing for a Southern Section championship next week. The Trailblazers avenged a double-overtime loss from Sep. 30 on Friday to defeat Bishop Amat 29-23 in the CIFSS Division 2 semifinals. Dane Dunn ran for 166 yards ...
Girls basketball stars among 910Preps Athlete of the Week nominees
It’s time to vote for the 910Preps Athlete of the Week Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter. Here’s a...
Trailing the whole way, Emerald Ridge rescues Class 4A playoff life with late touchdown against top-seeded Chiawana
PASCO, Wash. - All day long, Emerald Ridge was busy digging out of a hole in its game against top-seeded Chiawana. In fact, the host Riverhawks held a lead over the Jaguars for 47 minutes and 56 seconds of their Class 4A state quarterfinal football game at Edgar Brown Stadium. Unfortunately ...
Video: All-Time High School Football Blooper Is Going Viral
It's hard to be too hard on high school football players when they make a mistake given how young they are. But there are some mistakes that are so wild that it's impossible to not laugh. On Friday, the Oscar Smith Tigers played against the Western Branch Bruins in a...
Red Bank Catholic’s come-from-behind playoff win creates chance for a Shore football first
RED BANK - It could not have been a worse beginning for the Red Bank Catholic High School football team Friday night in its NJSIAA Non-Public B semifinal game against Holy Spirit at Count Basie Park. Holy Spirit moved right down the field for a touchdown on the game's first possession and...
Calabasas football team suffers heartbreaking loss in CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal game
Calabasas High's first appearance in a Southern Section football semifinal game in seven seasons ended in a heartbreaking loss in the closing seconds Friday night. Host San Jacinto, finishing an 80-yard scoring drive, converted three big plays inside the final 30 seconds to post a dramatic 15-14 victory in the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs. Quarterback Dereun Dorth converted a fourth-down pass to Kartell Malepeai to the 1-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, running back Malachi Brown scored from a yard out with 21 seconds left on the clock and Dorth sped in around right end to complete the 2-point conversion.
Comments / 0