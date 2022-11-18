ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: All-Time High School Football Blooper Is Going Viral

It's hard to be too hard on high school football players when they make a mistake given how young they are. But there are some mistakes that are so wild that it's impossible to not laugh. On Friday, the Oscar Smith Tigers played against the Western Branch Bruins in a...
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Calabasas football team suffers heartbreaking loss in CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal game

Calabasas High's first appearance in a Southern Section football semifinal game in seven seasons ended in a heartbreaking loss in the closing seconds Friday night. Host San Jacinto, finishing an 80-yard scoring drive, converted three big plays inside the final 30 seconds to post a dramatic 15-14 victory in the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs. Quarterback Dereun Dorth converted a fourth-down pass to Kartell Malepeai to the 1-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, running back Malachi Brown scored from a yard out with 21 seconds left on the clock and Dorth sped in around right end to complete the 2-point conversion.
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy