Christian Nodal includes his girlfriend Cazzu in his Latin GRAMMY speech

The Latin GRAMMYs celebrates the best in Latin Music; however, many musicians took the 2022 edition to show their love for their significant others.

Among them was Marc Anthony , who shared a heartfelt statement with his fiancée Nadia Ferreira . Mexican singer Christian Nodal also dedicated romantic words to his girlfriend and fellow singer Cazzu upon receiving an award.

GettyImages Christian Nodal accepts Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The interpreter of “Adiós Amor” won the Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album category. After learning he was the winner, Nodal reacted by hugging some colleagues and walked up to the stage to receive his award from actress Yalitza Aparicio and Becky G .

“Thank you very much to all my fans, who are the main reason why I dedicate myself to making music,” he expressed while holding his Latin GRAMMY and enlisting his collaborators. “Thank you very much to all the people who support me in the studio,” said the singer, who moments before had taken the stage to sing with Christina Aguilera .

GettyImages Christian Nodal and Christina Aguilera perform onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before finishing his brief speech, Nodal took the time to acknowledge the support that Cazzu has given him on a professional and personal level. “(Thanks) to my love, Julieta, thank you for restarting my life and for making me win the awards,” said the Sonoran singer with a laugh, referring to his girlfriend by her real name ( Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli ). “I love you all very much; thank you all very much for tonight and for this award to the (Latin Recording) Academy; thank you,” he concluded.

As her beau spoke on stage and declared his love for her in front of thousands of people, the Argentinian couldn’t stop smiling and clapping shyly.

GettyImages Cazzu attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RELATED:

A brand new couple on the red carpet

Before the ceremony, Nodal and Cazzu walked the red carpet together. The singer rocked a sexy silver-colored dress with a cape and over-the-knee boots. The Mexican wore a black suit with a double-breasted jacket and dark shades.

GettyImages

On November 16, the couple paraded on another red carpet, the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala, in which Marco Antonio Solís was honored. On this occasion, Christian and his girlfriend wore coordinated looks with red as a common element.