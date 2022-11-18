ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Christian Nodal includes his girlfriend Cazzu in his Latin GRAMMY speech

By Gabriela Cortes, Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpzcE_0jFnwJjH00

The Latin GRAMMYs celebrates the best in Latin Music; however, many musicians took the 2022 edition to show their love for their significant others.

Among them was Marc Anthony , who shared a heartfelt statement with his fiancée Nadia Ferreira . Mexican singer Christian Nodal also dedicated romantic words to his girlfriend and fellow singer Cazzu upon receiving an award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088scK_0jFnwJjH00 GettyImages
Christian Nodal accepts Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The interpreter of “Adiós Amor” won the Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album category. After learning he was the winner, Nodal reacted by hugging some colleagues and walked up to the stage to receive his award from actress Yalitza Aparicio and Becky G .

“Thank you very much to all my fans, who are the main reason why I dedicate myself to making music,” he expressed while holding his Latin GRAMMY and enlisting his collaborators. “Thank you very much to all the people who support me in the studio,” said the singer, who moments before had taken the stage to sing with Christina Aguilera .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PL6jU_0jFnwJjH00 GettyImages
Christian Nodal and Christina Aguilera perform onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before finishing his brief speech, Nodal took the time to acknowledge the support that Cazzu has given him on a professional and personal level. “(Thanks) to my love, Julieta, thank you for restarting my life and for making me win the awards,” said the Sonoran singer with a laugh, referring to his girlfriend by her real name ( Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli ). “I love you all very much; thank you all very much for tonight and for this award to the (Latin Recording) Academy; thank you,” he concluded.

As her beau spoke on stage and declared his love for her in front of thousands of people, the Argentinian couldn’t stop smiling and clapping shyly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rw9Wm_0jFnwJjH00 GettyImages
Cazzu attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RELATED:

Jorge Drexler and Rosalía win big at the Latin Grammy 2022: See the complete list of winners

95-year-old singer Angela Álvarez wins first Latin Grammy for best new artist

Christian Nodal dedicates song to Cazzu, shares he regrets dedicating it to Belinda

A brand new couple on the red carpet

Before the ceremony, Nodal and Cazzu walked the red carpet together. The singer rocked a sexy silver-colored dress with a cape and over-the-knee boots. The Mexican wore a black suit with a double-breasted jacket and dark shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onCIJ_0jFnwJjH00 GettyImages

On November 16, the couple paraded on another red carpet, the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala, in which Marco Antonio Solís was honored. On this occasion, Christian and his girlfriend wore coordinated looks with red as a common element.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony calls out Nadia Ferreira on Latin Grammys stage

Marc Anthony was one of last night’s Latin Grammy winners. As he took the stage, he took a moment to thank his fiancee, Nadia Ferreira. He shared a sweet message and thanked her for all the support and for making him happy. RELATED: Jorge Drexler...
HOLAUSA

Shakira is her son’s biggest fan in new photos

Shakira is her son’s biggest fan. Milan Piqué Mebarak, Shakira and Gerard Piqué ’s eldest son, was photographed attending a baseball match with his mom. From the photos that were captured, it appears like Milan has a bright future ahead of him, with Shakira screaming in excitement every time her son swung the bat.
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance

Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance. It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “Te Felicito” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee...
Rolling Stone

Latin Grammys 2022: Five Best Moments

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were full of dazzling performances and surprises last night in Las Vegas. The highlights came from all kinds of artists: Chiquis, who won her second Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album, proudly represented música Mexicana with Banda Los Recoditos, joining forces for moving renditions of their songs “Entre Besos y Copas” and “Me Siento a Todo Dar.” Carlos Vives shared the stage with fellow Colombian act Camilo and Best New Artist nominees Nicole Zignago and Silvana Estrada, each putting their own spin on Vives and Camilo’s duet “Baloncito Viejo.” And Ángela Aguilar, the daughter of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
BBC

Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'

Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Lionel Richie With Hits-Filled Medley at 2022 AMAs

Lionel Richie, already a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, was also the recipient of the American Music Awards’ prestigious Icon Award at Sunday’s show — with Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performing a medley of Richie’s songs to honor the R&B legend. Richie’s award was presented to him by the first AMAs host, Smokey Robinson, who called the iconic singer his brother and praised Richie for his ability to tackle any genre. “God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few,” Richie said, dedicating his acceptance...
Rolling Stone

Los Bukis Close Out the Latin Grammys With A Medley of Classics

Toward the end of the 2022 Latin Grammys, Person of the Year recipient Marco Antonio Solís took the stage for a second time following a solo performance he’d done earlier in the evening. This time, he reunited with his band Los Bukis and performed several classics by their side. Solís had previously parted ways with the band in 1996 to launch his successful solo career. He reunited with Los Bukis last year much to the delight of Latin music fans. Solís continued to spread that joy with his feel-good performance of “Tu Cárcel.” He danced in-step with his bandmates, showing...
HOLAUSA

Could Karol G and Britney Spears be collaborating on a song?

Karol G and Britney Spears have fans digging for clues that they could be working on music. A collaboration between the singers would be epic, considering how much of a fan Karol G is of the pop singer. The speculation has been going on for a few...
ETOnline.com

Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs (Exclusive)

Kim Petras is thankful for Sam Smith! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 30-year-old singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and gushed about "Unholy," the track they released in September. "I love Sam so much. I really love this song and everything it stands for, everything Sam...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy