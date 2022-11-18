ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

An inside look at LCSO Animal Cruelty Task Force building a case against abusers

By Christy Soto
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Only NBC2 rode along with The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACTF) as detectives arrested two accused animal abusers.

Sgt. Jaime Najarro walked us through the process of building a case to gather enough probable cause to arrest Vicky Thompson and Terrence Williams.

They are accused of abusing a 5-month-old American Bully.

“Roxy is a sad case,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Sgt. Najarro says a veterinarian at The Blue Pearl Animal Hospital called them on August 15 about Roxy.

When Sgt. Navarro arrived Roxy was whimpering. She couldn’t put weight on her right front leg.

X-ray’s revealed Roxy had multiple fractures, at different stages of healing.

It also showed Roxy was shot.

“A poor little puppy you are going to abuse it break bones,” Sheriff Marceno said. “As a matter of fact, Roxy has a couple of vb pellets that are still inside her.”

After combing through phone records, getting interviews, and studying X-Rays Sgt. Najarro has probable cause to make the arrest.

However, their job does not stop there.

“Now you take that dog out of the environment, the last thing you want is to have those suspects come out of jail or that dog go back to an environment of abuse,” Sheriff Marceno said.

On August 19 LCSO is asking the court for Roxy’s custody so they can ensure she goes to a loving home.

“She is the sweetest little dog ever, who just wants to be loved,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Roxy did have surgery which the Sheriff says LCSO paid for with forfeiture funds.

Roxy is now healing and is staying with a foster family.

