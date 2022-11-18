ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

talkbusiness.net

$11 million in convenience store sales top recent property deals

KG Jonesboro 1393 LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $7.77 million to buy a convenience store on Johnson Ave. The deal was completed Sept. 19. SBS...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Your First Alert to a warming trend along with rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another frigid night in store for the Mid-South with temperatures once again below freezing overnight. Fortunately, temperatures will finally be on a warming trend beginning tomorrow and will reach 60 by mid-week. By Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will move over the region, increasing rain chances for the end of the week.
MEMPHIS, TN
mdmh-conway.com

Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges

Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville. On November 14, a runoff was declared between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry in the Blytheville mayor race. On November 16, a recount was done in Mississippi county and the...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Historical marker placed in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WHIO Dayton

Dice shooting: Mississippi man fatally shot, 6 others wounded over game

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — One man was fatally shot and six other people were wounded after gunfire broke out during a dice game Saturday, authorities said. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, deputies responded after receiving a call at about 12:41 a.m. CST, WJTV reported. The dice game was being played in front of a bonfire Wells Place Farm, according to WLBT-TV.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal

Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Senatobia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

