In the Mississippi Delta, a hospital anchors its community. Now it’s in danger of closing.
GREENWOOD, Miss. — Betty Sibley had just laid down to rest after a shower last month when she realized something was wrong. There were hives bubbling up on her arms and her throat was beginning to swell shut. Both were signs that she was suffering from a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
myarklamiss.com
Chicot County broke ground on waste to energy facility on November 14
CHICOT COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ground was broken on Monday, November 14, 2022, for the new waste-to-energy facility coming to Chicot County, Ark. The new facility is located near the landfill on Lewis Road and is the first of its kind in the nation. One of the main benefits...
talkbusiness.net
$11 million in convenience store sales top recent property deals
KG Jonesboro 1393 LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $7.77 million to buy a convenience store on Johnson Ave. The deal was completed Sept. 19. SBS...
actionnews5.com
Your First Alert to a warming trend along with rain chances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another frigid night in store for the Mid-South with temperatures once again below freezing overnight. Fortunately, temperatures will finally be on a warming trend beginning tomorrow and will reach 60 by mid-week. By Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will move over the region, increasing rain chances for the end of the week.
mdmh-conway.com
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges
Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
Kait 8
John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville. On November 14, a runoff was declared between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry in the Blytheville mayor race. On November 16, a recount was done in Mississippi county and the...
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch approves annexation, sets limits on gas station and truck stops
The City of Olive Branch could soon grow by another 450 acres. The Board of Aldermen this week approved a request by a family of landowners to annex two parcels of land into the city. The two land parcels total 454 acres and are located near Laughter Road and I-269...
Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, […]
Dice shooting: Mississippi man fatally shot, 6 others wounded over game
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — One man was fatally shot and six other people were wounded after gunfire broke out during a dice game Saturday, authorities said. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, deputies responded after receiving a call at about 12:41 a.m. CST, WJTV reported. The dice game was being played in front of a bonfire Wells Place Farm, according to WLBT-TV.
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
localmemphis.com
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
desotocountynews.com
UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal
Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
Senatobia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
