ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
mysaline.com

Holiday Craft Bazaar Nov 18-19 features quality crafts

Saline County Extension Homemakers invite the public to the 2022 Holiday Craft Bazaar. Come shop quality homemade gifts and baked goods at the Country Kitchen at the Saline County Fairgrounds. This event is Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days. This is...
BENTON, AR
ucanews.live

New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee

Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Keeping the legacy of North Little Rock's forgotten jockey alive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Long before Argenta was filled with murals and restaurants, it was home to Alonzo Clayton— However, Alonzo was quickly on the move as a child. “He ran away from home when he was 10 years old. He had tried making money as a shoeshine and he just got frustrated,” said Sandra Taylor Smith, Director of the North Little Rock Commission.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website

The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart’s Thanksgiving week garbage schedule

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Stuttgart Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change for next week. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and street department will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Garbage pick-up will run as usual on Monday, Nov. 21, and...
STUTTGART, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Little Rock High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BENTONVILLE, AR
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KFOR

‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage

A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
BENTON, AR
KATV

Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location

Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy