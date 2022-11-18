ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee

Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
CONWAY, AR
PCCUA Stuttgart Foundation to hold drive-thru chili supper fundraiser

The Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas Stuttgart Foundation will hold a chili supper on Monday, Nov. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Director of Community Outreach for PCCUA Lee Ann Hoskyn said the meal will present an easy option for after Thanksgiving.
STUTTGART, AR
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
How to maintain your car during the winter months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though being stuck on the side of the road can be scary and stressful, experts have explained that there are different things you can do to make sure your car is winter ready. “Dead or disabled batteries, those types of calls can account for about...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website

The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
STUTTGART, AR
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant

An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR

