Pine Bluff food pantry hands out thousands of packs of food for the holidays
Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.
Kick off the holiday season with Sherwood’s Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Getting in the Christmas spirit is easy with Sherwood’s Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights. The fun-filled family event will kick off on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony. The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood has brought out Santa and the...
ucanews.live
New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee
Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
FOX Food Spotlight: The Purple Cow
In this week's Fox 16 Food Spotlight, we highlight The Purple Cow, in the studio to talk about their new breakfast menu.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
PCCUA Stuttgart Foundation to hold drive-thru chili supper fundraiser
The Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas Stuttgart Foundation will hold a chili supper on Monday, Nov. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Director of Community Outreach for PCCUA Lee Ann Hoskyn said the meal will present an easy option for after Thanksgiving.
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
How to maintain your car during the winter months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though being stuck on the side of the road can be scary and stressful, experts have explained that there are different things you can do to make sure your car is winter ready. “Dead or disabled batteries, those types of calls can account for about...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website
The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Duck season opens with water concerns throughout state
LITTLE ROCK – An abnormally dry late summer and fall figure to play a part in the nine-day opening section of Arkansas’s 60-day duck season, which starts statewide Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise. Several of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s public hunting areas have had good...
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
ed88radio.com
Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant
An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
Please share their story & find their furever homes
Adam Tindall and Lacy Hodge with the North Little Rock Animal Shelter introduce us to two of their sweetest, adoptable puppies.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Officials searching for suspects in October McAlmont Community Park murder
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Mr. Harris is now in custody. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO alert for four suspects wanted for capital murder as a result of an incident that occurred at McAlmont Community Park on October 21, 2022. Deonte Kevonne Harris, Johnathan...
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage
Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage?
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
