Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County

Golden Gate residents, planning commission oppose proposed location of behavioral health center
David Lawrence Center, which has been providing mental health services to Collier County for about five decades, didn’t receive a positive recommendation from the Collier County Planning Commission last week for the location of its new behavioral health center. The proposed location for a 64,000-square-foot, 102-bed facility is on...
Incoming school board urged to keep Fort Myers Beach Elementary open
The board was sworn in Tuesday evening, almost eight weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed in Southwest Florida, damaging several schools.
SHIP program opens helping Cape Coral residents cover insurance deductibles
Cape Coral residents were lining up on Monday just for the chance to apply for the SHIP program to help residents rebuild after Ian, but only if they meet a few requirements. A new program, known as SHIP, can help people living in Cape Coral recover from Hurricane Ian’s damage.
Lowe’s to serve hot meals in south Fort Myers, Port Charlotte on Wednesday
There are two opportunities for Southwest Florida residents to eat a hot meal on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Lowe’s will join with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to serve 1,000 take-home Thanksgiving meals at its store in south Fort Myers at 14960 S. Tamiami Trail. Another 1,000 meals...
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
Cape Coral residents ready to rebuild face long lines to apply for permits
You may want to rebuild your home after Hurricane Ian, but if you live in Cape Coral, just getting a permit has turned into a major headache; the city consolidated its locations for permit applications, leading to long lines hours before they open. One contractor told WINK News his clients...
Sarasota County issues holiday schedule for disaster recovery, debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has released the holiday schedules for both its Disaster Recovery Center and for waste management. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the DRC will be closed Nov. 24 -27 and will reopen Nov. 28, operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRC is closed on Sundays.
Free Thanksgiving meals handed out at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church
Thanksgiving is just days away, and many families are already struggling, but one non-profit organization is handing out thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday to ensure people in our area have a hot meal on the table. St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Naples says it’s been a tough year for...
Farmer Joe’s hoping to open for the first time since Ian
Even while closed, Farmer Joe’s has significantly helped relief efforts in Cape Coral since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. The sign above the grocery store says “Closed for repairs” and “God bless Cape Coral” which is making residents question what’s next for the store.
Parents of North Port teens killed in crash speak about the girls’ legacies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are living every parent’s worst nightmare. On Tuesday Eva and John, had to bury their daughters, 17-year-old Sophia and 16-year-old Nicole. The family asked ABC7 not to post their last names. “It’s terrible, we lost our girls, I miss them so much, they...
Cat reunited with its original owners after it was surrendered following Ian
A family is reunited with their beloved cat after seven years, all thanks to a microchip. Capri the cat was taken in by another family who decided to keep her, but they lost their home in Hurricane Ian and were forced to surrender her. Erin Nardis and her husband’s cat...
Pharmacist arrested for stealing more than $90K in medication
A pharmacist has been arrested after he stole more than $90,000 worth of medication from a South Florida pharmacy.
Magic of Lights show brings Christmas cheer to Collier County
The night sky in Collier County was lit with Christmas cheer as two million lights bathed the Collier Fairgrounds with a holiday glow. The Magic of Lights show is in Collier County for the first time ever. “We’re just down here looking for a place to celebrate with family,” said...
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you suffered damage from Hurricane Ian, you now have extra time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA extended the application deadline to Jan. 12, 2023, for people who experienced damage in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
SWFL neighbors push for front-facing vehicle cameras to save children
Bigger cars and trucks mean bigger blind spots up front, putting young lives at risk, as one Southwest Florida family tragically learned earlier this year. Seven-year-old Alissa was a fun-loving, cheery little girl who died on Easter weekend in an accident that devastated her entire family. Her grandmother ran her over in the driveway. Alissa’s aunt, Lisa Ottendorf, spoke with WINK News for the first time about the family’s loss.
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
Judge rules against motion to limit discovery in civil lawsuit against family of Brian Laundrie
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A judge has ruled that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie will have to answer a wide range of questions in depositions in a civil suit brought against them by the parents of Gabby Petito. Sarasota County Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled against the Laundrie family’s motion to...
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
Brent’s Music Headquarters closing after 45 years in Fort Myers
Brent’s Music Headquarters, which became much more than a music store in Fort Myers during the past 45 years, will be closing for good Dec. 5. . While Brent’s sold thousands of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers and just about every other type of musical instrument for more than four decades, it also served as a networking hub for Southwest Florida musicians. Even in an era of online networking, the store still operates a bulletin board for musicians looking to connect with others.
