ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Athena Film Festival Reveals 2022 Alfred P. Sloan Development Grant Recipient (Exclusive)

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSBv1_0jFnrxPw00

The Athena Film Festival, which celebrates female leadership, has revealed the third annual winner of its Alfred P. Sloan development grant, aimed at highlighting the role of women in science.

Jennifer Vanderbes — whose script about FDA medical reviewer Frances Kelsey, The Gatekeeper , was on the Barnard College event’s Black List-inspired Athena List of unproduced screenplays about women leaders — will receive $20,000 to help advance her script to the next stage of development.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Gatekeeper , a historical drama based on Vanderbes’ upcoming nonfiction book Wonder Drug , also supported by the Sloan Foundation, focuses on Kelsey’s battle in the early 1960s to keep the drug thalidomide off the American market.

“Support from the Athena Film Festival’s Sloan Foundation development grant will help bring to the screen this important STEM story about the largest drug scandal of the 20th century,” Vanderbes said in a statement. “Frances Kelsey was a unicorn of her day — a woman who held both a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and an M.D. She spent years battling government bureaucracy and corporate interests to keep thalidomide off the American market, and her scientific brilliance, moral integrity, and personal pluck make her a fabulous heroine, ripe for the screen, as the centerpiece of an epic battle against Big Pharma.”

The grant gives Vanderbes $20,000 to advance her script to the next stage of development, with a live reading of the script set for Dec. 7 at Barnard.

AFF’s partnership with the Sloan Foundation is aimed at boosting the number of female filmmakers working to highlight the importance of women in the sciences. The collaboration also seeks to challenge stereotypes about women in science and technology and advance a new narrative around women’s leadership in STEM.

Vanderbes’ script and book, Sloan Foundation vice president and program director Doron Weber said in a statement, tell “the story of another pioneering “hidden figure” in STEM and the obstacles and prejudice she had to overcome to safeguard human health.”

Athena Film Festival co-founder and artistic director Melissa Silverstein added, “Our ongoing relationship with the Sloan Foundation has brought so many rich, important and mostly unknown STEM stories of women leaders to life. These women have had a significant impact in our world. The story of Frances Kelsey is one of those stories, and we are so thrilled to be a part of getting this story the attention it deserves.”

Films that landed on past editions of the Athena List include Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex and Chinonye Chukwu’s Clemency .

The 13th annual Athena Film Festival, a collaboration between Barnard College’s Athena Center for Leadership Studies and Women and Hollywood, is set for March 2-5, 2023.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Carey Mulligan, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji also will take the stage at the Dec. 7 event, where Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will deliver the keynote address. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves

There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)

Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
The Hollywood Reporter

Governors Awards: Oscar Hopefuls Return in Huge Numbers as Academy Event Turns 13

One season ago, the Omicron surge of COVID forced the Academy’s Governors Awards to be postponed until the Friday before Oscars Sunday, outside of the pre-Oscar nomination voting window in which it traditionally is held, and virtually nobody but the honorees and their table guests were in attendance. The ceremony at which special Oscars are presented returned to that window on Saturday night for its 13th edition, and — surprise, surprise! — just about every person who has a prayer of landing a nom found their way to the Fairmont Century Plaza’s ballroom — to celebrate honorees Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren,...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Women Talking’ Director Sarah Polley to Receive Director of the Year Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Women Talking director Sarah Polley will receive the Director of the Year Award at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, while the festival is running through Jan. 16.More from The Hollywood ReporterShania Twain to Receive Music Icon Award and Perform at 2022 People's Choice AwardsWhy 'Women Talking' Director Sarah Polley Opted Not to Portray Sexual Violence OnscreenRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively, Will Ferrell at American Cinematheque Awards “Sarah Polley continues her outstanding work as a writer and director in her latest film, Women Talking. She brings together...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25

LOS ANGELES — Cormac Roth, a musician and the youngest son of British actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a yearlong bout with cancer, his family confirmed Monday. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy, and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement, obtained by Variety.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”

Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has rallied a slew of stars to appear during the third annual Venture Into Cures, an online fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 20. The event will feature appearances by (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Emma Watson, Venus Williams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGlen Powell on Getting Tom Cruise's Blessing to Do Both 'Devotion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick:' "There's Room for Two"NBCUniversal Revives "The...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Menu’ Star Nicholas Hoult Talks Playing a Try-Hard Foodie and Anticipating Nicolas Cage’s “Original” Dracula

Nicholas Hoult savored his experience on the set of The Menu.  In Mark Mylod’s darkly comedic thriller, Hoult plays Tyler, an overzealous foodie who brings Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot to a remote island dining experience, hosted by Ralph Fiennes’ celebrity chef, Julian Slowick. Tyler desperately wants Margot to revel in the experience like he is, but she remains thoroughly unimpressed by the proceeding until things take quite a turn.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Menu' Star Anya Taylor-Joy Talks Becoming More Selective and Her "Life-Changing" Experience on 'Furiosa'DNEG to Launch VFX, Animation Studio in Sydney as Cameras Roll on 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa'Kantemir Balagov...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Box Office Leaps Past $400M Globally

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has bounded past the $400 million mark at the global box office before heading into its second weekend. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole finished Wednesday with a domestic cume of $213.2 million and an international tally of $187.2 million for a worldwide total of $400.4 million. Wakanda Forever began opening in select international markets Nov. 9. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hidden Struggle of 'Wakanda Forever'Ryan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMCamerimage: How 'Black Panther 2' DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw Used Light to Convey Grief, Rebirth The sequel launched...
The Hollywood Reporter

“I’m Less Interested in Crime Than in What Happens to the Victims”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Director and Producer of ‘Pilgrims’

Pilgrims, Lithuanian’s official entry for the 2023 best international feature Oscar, is a murder mystery about a solved murder. Laurynas Bareisa’s impressive debut — which premiered in Venice last year —subverts every expectation of the tired true-crime genre to focus on the scars that violence leaves on survivors’ families.  The plot follows Indre (Gabija Bargailaite) and Paulius (Giedrius Kiela) as they travel through the nondescript town of Karmėlava, a sleepy suburb of Lithuania’s second city, Kaunas, retracing the final steps of Matas, a young man close to both of them, who was assaulted, abducted and killed in a horrific random attack...
The Hollywood Reporter

Alice Initiative Reveals 2022 List of Emerging Female Directors (Exclusive)

The Alice Initiative, backed by a group of anonymous female film executives, has released its annual survey of up-and-coming female directing talent, ready for their first studio feature. The Alice Initiative’s 2022 List of Emerging Female Directors is voted on every two years by executives and producers and is made up of 10 directors who have directed at least one, non-studio feature and another 10 directors that have yet to direct a feature but have garnered attention for their work on TV or in short films.More from The Hollywood ReporterChord Overstreet on Bonding With Lindsay Lohan, His Acting Hiatus and...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Being a Combat Filmmaker Helped Create ‘The Inspection’

While making The Inspection, Elegance Bratton and his filmmaking team had to contend with shooting during the Mississippi summer in 100-degree-plus heat and a mid-production COVID shutdown that resulted in a four-month hiatus and a loss of a week’s worth of production days, straining an already tight timeline. “Filmmaking requires a lot of focus, but at the end of the day, I’ve been through much worse,” says the director, who previously earned acclaim with Pier Kids, his 2019 documentary. “I just remind myself: Twenty years ago, you were in a homeless shelter; however difficult this may be right now, it’s not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Producer Dead at 47

Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Apolonia, Apolonia’ Wins Amsterdam Documentary Festival

Lea Glob’s documentary Apolonia, Apolonia, a 13-year portrait of Paris-born painter Apolonia Sokol, has won best film at the 2022 International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the world’s largest documentary film fest. The honor, announced at an awards ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday night, comes with a €15,000 ($15,000) cash prize. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish Independent Film Awards: 'Aftersun' Tops Craft WinnersPolish Oscar Contender 'EO' Wins Arab Critics' Award at Cairo FestivalBarack Obama, Trevor Noah Talk Midterm Elections and Why Young People Made All the Difference The Danish director stitched her doc together from multiple meetings over the years with...
The Hollywood Reporter

How DP Florian Hoffmeister Gave Cate Blanchett “Editorial Power” While Lensing ‘Tár’

German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister created what he describes as an “authentic, intimate observation” and gave Cate Blanchett “editorial power” in lensing a crucial moment in Todd Field’s contemporary drama Tár, which stars Blanchett as fictional composer, conductor and EGOT winner Lydia Tár. The Focus Features film follows the maestro in a downward spiral, and Hoffmeister’s cinematography — which will be in competition at the Nov. 12-19 EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival in Toruń, Poland — employed a visual style that was a lot about restraint. Hoffmeister discussed the film in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast series.More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

British Independent Film Awards: ‘Aftersun’ Tops Craft Winners

Aftersun, the debut feature from Charlotte Wells that stars Paul Mescal, has topped the craft categories at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards. The drama, which became a breakout sensation in Cannes, where it was nabbed by A24 and Mubi, won three awards, including in the best cinematography category for Gregory Oke, for best editing for Blair McClendon and in the best music supervision category — a new honor introduced this year — for Lucy Bright. More from The Hollywood Reporter'War Sailor' Review: Norway's Oscar Submission Is a Bruising Epic of WWII Conflict and Its Lingering Psychological TollWill Soccer World Cup Protests...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Disenchanted’ Review: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel Can’t Help Humdrum Disney Sequel

Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, opens with a heavy dose of reality: A new baby, a distant teenager and a cramped apartment have left Giselle (Amy Adams) feeling disgruntled with her Happily Ever After. The New York City she came to love in the first film — where she pirouetted through Central Park and sang tunes with strangers — has lost its charm. The boredom of domesticity has settled in its place, and Giselle is itching for change.  When Giselle spots an advertisement for a home in Monroeville, a cartoonish suburban haven in upstate New York, she leaps at the chance...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: When the Academy First Fell in Love With Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is Mexico’s submission for the international feature Oscar this year, is an Academy favorite: His films have been nominated for 33 Oscars, with eight wins, and he has been nominated seven times and won four, including for picture, director and original screenplay for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and director for The Revenant. But when the writer-director made his first feature, Amores Perros, he was largely unknown — and the film’s nomination for best foreign-language film came as a surprise. Starring Emilio Echevarría, Goya Toledo and...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy