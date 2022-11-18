ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas.

The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.

Holiday at the Arboretum runs until December 31 and offers a walk through the garden, which features 25-foot-tall Victorian-style gazebos that will be decorated to represent the 12 days of Christmas.

Holiday at the Arboretum powered by @returns tomorrow with 1 million lights across the garden, the Christmas Village, a 50-foot dazzling musical tree & so much more! #dallas #christmas #holiday #holidaycountdown #christmascountdown #dallastx

There's so much you can get into that will have you feeling merry and bright.

You might want to have your gift list in mind because Santa Clause has stopped by the Lone Star State, and you can meet him at his workshop. His glittery sleigh is also set up outside for a cheerful photo opportunity.

Additionally, there’s a 50-foot tall tree to stand and gawk at once it starts blaring your favorite Christmas tunes partnered with an impressively timed light show.

You have a choice of visiting during the day, which is equally as festive under the Texas winter sun. A daytime adult entrance fee is $20. However, the price increases up to $25 starting at 6 p.m.

An evening stroll through the immersive event seems most coveted on the weekends, as Friday through Sunday entrances cost $35 per person.

Holiday at the Arboretum

Price: $20 - $35

When: Now - December 31, 2022

Address: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218

Why You Need To Go: This tiny Christmas village is whimsically tucked inside the lush

This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 21, 2020.

