HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 12

HOUSTON, TX — The HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 12 of a 2022 season filled with intrigue and drama.

HAIL TO THE VICTORS!

Fayetteville State

Coach Hayes and Fayetteville State finally won the CIAA Football Championship title after four-consecutive losses at the hands of Bowie State.

The Broncos galloped off the field with the title after placekicker Elton Andrews boomed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Chowan 31-28 at Salem Stadium.

Benedict College

One of the most unpredictable seasons in HBCU history occurred at Benedict College. Berry accepted the head coaching position in Feb. 2020. In less than two seasons, he transformed the struggling Tigers football team into winning the college's first-ever SIAC Football Championship title with an 11-0 record.

The Tigers mauled Tuskegee 58-21 when quarterback Eric Phoenix had a commanding performance of 411 total yards and three touchdowns overall at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Benedict rolled to 573 yards of offense. The defense limited a potent Tuskegee offense to 10 first downs during the contest.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders discusses what the Tigers need to work on and what they will face with Alcorn in their upcoming game during a news conference at JSU in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Tcl Deion Sanders; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU FOOTBALL PREVIEWS FOR WEEK 12

Jackson State earned the SWAC East title while decimating the Alabama A&M Bulldogs but faces Braves lurking in Lorman, MS, for the season finale. Coach Prime has repeatedly expressed that the Tigers still need to play a complete game.

Will the Braves and Coach McNair for the Tigers be in an uncomfortable game before the SWAC Championship in two weeks? We shall see.

Prairie View head coach Bubba McDowell against Alabama State during their game at Hornet Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday September 24, 2022. Asup48; Credit: © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

THE WILD, WILD SWAC WEST

The significant storylines may come from the SWAC West division race. After eleven weeks, there needs to be more clarity in the "Wild, Wild, SWAC West," with Prairie View, Southern, and Texas Southern still having a chance to claim the title in Week 12.

For Bubba McDowell's Panthers, winning the crown is simple. Should PV go on the road and defeat a dangerous Mississippi Valley team, they will repeat as the SWAC West champions.

Southern needs Prairie View and Texas Southern to fall for their hope to increase and claim the title.

Texas Southern needs Prairie View and Southern to lose for Coach McKinney, and the TSU Tigers would accomplish the unthinkable — winning the SWAC West. Still, the odds favor Prairie View.

Suppose all three teams would lose Saturday's games. In that case, the Panthers will become the SWAC West representatives and travel to meet Jackson State Tigers on Dec. 3 in Jackson, MS, at The Vet.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

North Carolina Central wasted little time defeating Norfolk State 48-14 to claim the MEAC Championship for head coach Trei Oliver. The Eagles will await to clash with the 2022 SWAC Champions in Atlanta at the 2022 Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.

Finally, hats off to Florida A&M for "rattling off" eight-straight victories after an 0-2 start. Coach Simmons' team is ranked No. 24 in the country and placed a bid to host the NCAA playoffs at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

We have HBCU teams in the Top-25 FCS Ranked teams:

Jackson - No. 5 (SWAC) Florida A&M - No.24 (SWAC) North Carolina Central - No. 25 (MEAC)

Credit: NCCU Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

Jackson State (10-0, 7-0 SWAC East Champions) | Only Alcorn State stands in their way of completing two seasons of SWAC perfection. Benedict (11-0, 8-0, 2022 SIAC Champions) | The Champs have a bye week before playing the Virginia Union vs. Wingate winner in the NCAA Super Regional II Playoffs. Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 SWAC, Ranked No. 24 in FCS) | The Rattlers are thinking NCAA Playoffs. North Carolina Central (8-2, 4-1, 2022 MEAC Champions) | Eagles await the SWAC Champions to be crowned. Fayetteville State (9-2, 7-1, 2022 CIAA Champions} | The Broncos will face two-seeded Delta State in the NCAA Super Regional II Playoffs.

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

Deion Sanders - Jackson State - 2022 SWAC East Champions Chennis Berry - Benedict - 2022 SIAC Football Champions Willie Simmons - FAMU - No. 24 in FCS, Playoffs Bound? Richard Hayes Jr. - Fayetteville State - 2022 CIAA Football Champions Trei Oliver - NCCU - 2022 MEAC Champions

