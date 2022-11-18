ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Commanders will honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday's game against Texans

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The Washington Commanders will honor the victims of the deadly University of Virginia shooting in their game on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Players will wear three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in the shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
The Hill

Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Virginia HS football region semifinal highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive! John Champe at No. 5 Freedom In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

SEE IT: Wizards star Bradley Beal hands out Thanksgiving meals in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Monumental Basketball hosted their Thankful Meals Thanksgiving outreach event Saturday afternoon at the R.I.S.E Center in Southeast D.C., handing out holiday meals to families in the community. Athletes and team representatives from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy