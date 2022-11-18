Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Commanders to wear helmet decals honoring Virginia football shooting victims
It’s been a sad and challenging week across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Late Sunday night, five University of Virginia students were shot after returning to campus on a field trip to Washington, D.C. Four of the victims were members of the UVa football team — three were tragically killed.
Virginia Tech, Liberty Wear Orange and Blue in Honor of Fallen Virginia Players
Virginia Tech and Liberty took the field Saturday wearing orange and blue — the school colors of Virginia — which is mourning the loss of three football players. The Hokies donned all orange, while the Flames sported all-blues despite being on the road. Each team wore a “Virginia Strong” sticker on the back of their helmets.
WJLA
Commanders will honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday's game against Texans
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The Washington Commanders will honor the victims of the deadly University of Virginia shooting in their game on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Players will wear three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in the shooting.
Virginia football players honored for how they lived: 'We will make sure their legacy never fades'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- One by one teammates walked up to the podium and shared stories and memories in honor of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry at the John Paul Jones Arena. Devin Chandler was the "dancing machine." He was doing everything for his mother and family. Lavel Davis...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State and Maryland to Wear Helmet Decals on Saturday Honoring Slain Virginia Football Players
Ohio State will wear Virginia-themed helmet decals on Saturday to honor the lives of three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting last weekend. The football program announced via Twitter with an image that shows a sticker with the state of Virginia in the color blue and...
WHSV
The Surprise Storm: Staunton shocks the area with breakout season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Storm was one of the most surprising high school football teams in the Valley this season. The Storm had a breakout year going 7-4 and posting its first winning record since 2018. “A big part of this year was that we all bought in...
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville...
Chiefs S Juan Thornhill raising money for Virginia football shooting victims
Kansas City Chiefs S Juan Thornhill revealed earlier this week that he’d be wearing custom cleats to honor three University of Virginia football players who died in a senseless shooting last Sunday. Thornhill, a UVA alum, is now going a step above to help raise money for the families of the players.
Virginia HS football region semifinal highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive! John Champe at No. 5 Freedom In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region […]
WJLA
SEE IT: Wizards star Bradley Beal hands out Thanksgiving meals in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Monumental Basketball hosted their Thankful Meals Thanksgiving outreach event Saturday afternoon at the R.I.S.E Center in Southeast D.C., handing out holiday meals to families in the community. Athletes and team representatives from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City...
WJLA
DC boxer Dusty Hernandez not fighting in rescheduled Beltway Battle match
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dusty Hernandez will not be fighting in Saturday's rescheduled Beltway Battle fight as he is still mourning the loss of his father, his team announced. Hernandez's father, Buddy Harrison, was tragically shot outside his Southeast D.C. home back in September. Harrison was a legend in the...
Comments / 0