techaiapp.com
How “2D” materials expand | MIT News
Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better. One issue holding back these next-generation electronics is the heat...
technologynetworks.com
New Method Enables Clear, Precise Imaging of Human Cells
It’s why Jaws swam out of sight for more than an hour and hints at the glamour of giftwrap. In movie theaters, living rooms, and even labs, the thrill of the unseen can be counted on to keep us guessing. But when it comes to the hidden chemical world of cells, scientists need no longer wonder.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence Research Presents Generative Adversarial Neural Networks Capable of Generating DeepFake Knee Osteoarthritis X-rays with Varying Osteoarthritis Severity
Recent advances in deep learning have touched the field of medical science. However, recent privacy concerns and legislative frameworks have hampered the sharing and acquisition of medical data. Such legislative restrictions restrict the potential for future advancements in deep learning, which is a particularly data-intensive technique and partnership. However, producing synthetic data that is accurate for medical purposes can reduce privacy concerns and improve deep learning pipelines. This paper introduces generative adversarial neural networks that can have accurate images of X-rays of knee joints with varying degrees of osteoarthritis. Researchers provide 5,556 genuine photos along with 320,000 artificial (DeepFake) X-ray images for training.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure
Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
Scientists Say Tech Obsessed Future Humans Will Be Hunchbacked and Will Have a Second Eye Lid
Mindy, a model predicting physiological changes in future humans caused by tech over-relianceTwitter. Although modern technologies have enriched human life by making vital and lifesaving scientific breakthroughs, experts are now warning that over-reliance on tech is about to physically change humanity for the worst. In about 800 years from now, scientists warn that future humans will be hunchbacked and wide-necked. But, unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t stop there. People will also have a clawed hand due to texting and a second set of eyelids.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why
Alien civilizations may have slowly wiped themselves out due to climate catastrophes on their home planets. In a new paper published in the pre-print server ArXiv, a group of NASA scientists analyzed the 'Great Filter' theory, which posits that ancient alien civilizations may have wiped themselves out before they had any chance of making contact with humanity.
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Scientists Found a Way to Boost Human Hearing in Noisy Situations
If you struggle to keep up with fast-paced chatter or conversation in noisy rooms, it might be down to problems with the brain processing rapid changes in sound. A new study presents a training technique that could help manage the issue, and boost listening ability. Known as rate discrimination training,...
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
