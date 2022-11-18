ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Bae Bragged About A Six-Figure Dinner Bill & He's Getting Roasted For His Wild Prices

By Josh Elliott
 2 days ago
Celebrity chef/meme Salt Bae is getting grilled online for his latest eye-watering restaurant bill, after he posted the receipt on to brag about the price.

"Quality never expensive," the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, wrote on the Nusr-Et Instagram page.

You might beg to differ after seeing the receipt, which comes from his restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The receipt is in Arab Emirates dirahams, but we converted it to USD and the final bill is truly devastating, with a grand total of US $167,458 (almost $224,200 Canadian), including tax and before tip.

The receipt from Thursday night shows it was for 14 guests, so that works out to almost $12,000 per person.

Yikes.

Salt Bae is known for his various gold-leafed steaks, many of which will cost you thousands of dollars.

The receipt shows several diners did go for the golden steaks, although those were not the priciest items of the night. Instead, several bottles of pricey French wine made up the bulk of the bill, including two bottles of Petrus 2009 Louis XIII, which cost US $27,225 each.

Some items on the list are expensive mysteries, such as a $306 entry for "open food" and a $11,435 charge for an "open alcoholic beverage," which might be a corking fee.

But it's the cost of little things that is truly mind-blowing. A simple Heineken beer cost $15, while an order of French fries cost $10. The diners also spent $110 on still water alone.

"This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying," reads the most-liked comment on the Instagram post. "This is horrible."

"Quality? That's questionable tbh," chimed in another user. "I've eaten at your restaurant."

An F1 influencer claimed on Twitter that the bill was for a group of drivers who went to the restaurant.

He later admitted he didn't have all the info about the dinner.

Still, the receipt quickly went viral, with people ripping Salt Bae for his prices and the diners for their extravagance.

"This bill can change my life," wrote one user.

"I looked at the VAT and nearly collapsed thinking it was the bill," tweeted another.

"I dunno which currency this is but I feel (it's) above my tax bracket," wrote another user.

One person shared his theory about the sweet spot for spending money on a dinner.

"Every dollar you spend on a dinner incrementally adds to its deliciousness, up until the ceiling of about $60-$70 per person," he wrote.

"After that every additional dollar spent proves more and more that you're a f*cking idiot."

