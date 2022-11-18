WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long did an interview with WrestlingInc.com and here are a few highlights in regards to CM Punk…. Punk potentially leaving AEW: “Well, I had a chance to talk to Punk right after the interview, whatever, with the Young Bucks and all that, where he went off-script. But I did have a chance to talk to him. And the reason I talked to him was because me and him been friends for quite a while. Punk is just a guy… When they named him Straight Edge, that wasn’t just a character; that him. He’s a straight up guy, and if he feels that something is wrong, he’s just going to speak about it. And what I’m proud of is, he’s a guy that can speak. A lot of guys can’t open their mouths and speak because they’re worried about their jobs. So Punk wasn’t worried about his job. He’s said if he doesn’t wrestle another day in his life, I think he’s pretty much set. So for him to be able to speak up and let the people in the company know just exactly what’s going and how he really feels, and there’s a lot of guys I know would like to express how they really feel, but they can’t. So I just respect him for that, and I admire him for that. And like I said, they ain’t going to hurt Punk, but there is a rumor saying he may return to WWE. Who knows?”

20 HOURS AGO