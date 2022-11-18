Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena from WWE Summerslam 2021
From WWE: A dream match becomes reality as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against John Cena in the SummerSlam main event: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
nodq.com
Wrestler was allegedly paid just $100 for Wrestlemania appearance because Vince McMahon got mad at him
During his podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantell told a story involving former PG-13 member J. C. Ice and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 13 in 1997…. “And you know what he [J.C. Ice] got paid on that pay-per-view because Vince got mad at him for being an idiot? $100. That’s what he actually got paid. Even managers back in those days, you’d get at least five, six, or seven thousand dollars just to walk to the ring. Maybe not that much, but he got mad at him, and he gave him 100 dollars. And what’s Jamie going to do, bitching and complain? He is looking for a spot to get rid of him anyway.”
nodq.com
Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “Stand behind what you say, be a man and back it up”
As previously noted, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet and several people responded including AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay. While appearing on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Baron Corbin commented on Strowman’s tweet…. “If...
nodq.com
Video: Ric and David Flair vs. Prototype (John Cena) and Sean O’Haire from 2002
From ProFightDB.com: Date: Fri, Apr 5th 2002 Pay Per View: No Venue: United States Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville, Kentucky Promotion: OVW Attendance: 2,000. 1 Leviathan Def. Chris Cage & Johnny Jeter Handicap Tag. 2 Flash Flanagan & Trailer Park Trash Def. Big Bad John & Bull Buchanan. 3 Nidia...
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to WWE offering Steve Austin another match at Wrestlemania
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to the latest reports on WWE making an offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin to come back for another match, presumably at next year’s Wrestlemania. Austin himself chimed in on the rumors in an Instagram video. John Cena is a name being mentioned as a potential opponent, even though Logan Paul has said he’s told Triple H he wants to wrestle Cena, as have other names including CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.
nodq.com
CM Punk praised by WWE Hall of Famer for speaking up and being a “straight up guy”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long did an interview with WrestlingInc.com and here are a few highlights in regards to CM Punk…. Punk potentially leaving AEW: “Well, I had a chance to talk to Punk right after the interview, whatever, with the Young Bucks and all that, where he went off-script. But I did have a chance to talk to him. And the reason I talked to him was because me and him been friends for quite a while. Punk is just a guy… When they named him Straight Edge, that wasn’t just a character; that him. He’s a straight up guy, and if he feels that something is wrong, he’s just going to speak about it. And what I’m proud of is, he’s a guy that can speak. A lot of guys can’t open their mouths and speak because they’re worried about their jobs. So Punk wasn’t worried about his job. He’s said if he doesn’t wrestle another day in his life, I think he’s pretty much set. So for him to be able to speak up and let the people in the company know just exactly what’s going and how he really feels, and there’s a lot of guys I know would like to express how they really feel, but they can’t. So I just respect him for that, and I admire him for that. And like I said, they ain’t going to hurt Punk, but there is a rumor saying he may return to WWE. Who knows?”
nodq.com
News regarding Kenny Omega making his return to NJPW for a match with Will Ospreay
As previously noted, AEW’s Kenny Omega is scheduled to wrestle Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. This will be Omega’s first NJPW match since the launch of AEW. Fightful Select provided some details in regards to the match being put together. According to Fightful, it’s believed that conversations started over the summer and Omega was even teasing the match prior to the 2022 All Out PPV. The deal was apparently finalized over the past few weeks.
nodq.com
Matt Cardona gives praise to AEW’s MJF but offers some advice
During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Matt Cardona gave his thoughts on AEW’s MJF…. “MJF is a hell of a talent. He trained under my partner, Brian Myers, at Create-A-Pro on Long Island. So I’ve known about Max for a long time. I’ve been watching him grow since he started, and you could tell right away ‘This kid has something.’ He has the gift of gab, he can go in the ring, he’s working on his physique. I will say this Max. If you’re listening, if you need some tanning advice, and you do, you’ve got to come to me. I don’t know what kind of spray he’s using, but his hands always look kind of funky with the tanner. Come to me, I’ll help you out.”
nodq.com
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble sets a new record for the company
“WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – slated for Saturday, January 28 – has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome. This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.”
nodq.com
Mia Yim has been given a name change by WWE
Mia Yim made her return to WWE during the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW. After being added to the War Games match on November 14th, Mia Yim’s name has been changed to Michin which means “crazy” in Korean. Here is WWE.com’s biography…. Michin is living...
nodq.com
Update on Montez Ford’s WWE status after missing two months of in-ring action
Montez Ford hasn’t wrestled in WWE since a live event on September 24th 2022. During an appearance on NBC’s Today show, Ford commented on his calf injury and how he’s feeling…. “100 percent now. Should be back pretty soon. Just picking my spots and making sure when...
nodq.com
Mia Yim comments on her name being changed to Michin in WWE
As previously noted, Mia Yim’s name has been changed to Michin which means “crazy” in Korean. During an interview with the Ten Count podcast, Mia commented on the new name…. “Yes. It’s a nickname within the OC, all the boys have their nicknames. They’re like, ‘You need...
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly sees Finn Balor as “almost like a reclamation project”
As previously noted, WWE reportedly has “significant plans” for Finn Balor in the future. In an update, Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided additional details on Balor relationship with Triple H to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…. “They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn has been over the...
nodq.com
WWE Producer coming out of retirement for one more match
Jamie Noble, who currently works as a WWE Producer and hasn’t wrestled since 2015, wrote the following via his Instagram account…. “It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!”
