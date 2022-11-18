Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare in the headlines: 14 recent updates
UnitedHealth Group is adding new partnerships and striking contract deals, while its mergers and acquisitions continue to make the news. Here are 14 stories about the Minnetonka, Minn.-based payer Becker's has covered since Oct. 19. The Justice Department plans to appeal a September court ruling that cleared the path for...
UnitedHealthcare to issue final updated fee schedule mailing
About 8,000 contracted providers will begin receiving notices Dec. 1 that UnitedHealthcare is moving them to a new fee schedule, according to the California Medical Association. UnitedHealthcare announced in August it would begin migrating some physicians to an updated commercial fee schedule for its PPO product, according to the Nov....
Where 8 payers are spending their investment dollars
From CVS Health and Centene to several BCBS affiliates, this is where eight payer venture arms have recently invested:. Kaiser Permanente Ventures said Nov. 14 it led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. General Catalyst said Nov. 14 it led...
Bright Health awards CEO, CFO retention bonuses amid difficult 2022
Bright Health Group has granted its top executives retention bonuses in the form of equity awards, as the company ends most of its insurance business and prepares for layoffs, the Star Tribune reported Nov. 22. In a Nov. 21 SEC filing, Bright Health Group reported it granted 24.7 million restricted...
Medicare Advantage premiums rise slightly in 2023, eHealth report finds
Medicare Advantage premiums have risen for the first time in four years, and less enrollees are choosing $0 premium plans, according to a new report from online insurance marketplace eHealth. The Nov. 21 report is based on the plans selected by Medicare beneficiaries on eHealth's platform between Oct. 15 and...
Data is key: How Health Net approaches health equity
Health Net, a subsidiary of Centene, serves more than 3 million California Medicaid, or Medi-Cal members. The Golden State is implementing a number of changes to integrate Medi-Cal with other social services and add value-based payments. Pooja Mittal, DO, chief health equity officer at Health Net, sat down with Becker's...
The cities with the least competitive Medicare Advantage markets
Lawton, Okla. has the least competitive Medicare Advantage market in the country, according to a study from the American Medical Association published Nov. 1. Humana has 88 percent of the Medicare Advantage market in the city of around 90,000 in the Southwest part of the state. The AMA published a...
The 3 things holding back alternative payment models
Payers say the largest barrier to implementing alternative payment models is providers' reluctance to take on risk, according to a survey from the Healthcare Payment Learning and Action Network. The study, published Nov. 9, surveyed 63 health plans, five state Medicaid programs and traditional Medicare on their payment models. The...
How payers compare on Medicare Advantage over-the-counter benefits
More than four in five Medicare Advantage enrollees receive some kind of over-the-counter benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Nov. 16, compared the types of benefits the largest Medicare Advantage plans provide. Almost every plan offers vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other services vary widely between plans.
39% of Americans would drop their health plan if it gets too expensive
Seventy-four percent of Americans are worried about rising health insurance costs, according to a Nov. 14 survey from personal finance site ValuePenguin. ValuePenguin commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,548 American consumers ages 18 to 76 from Oct. 5-6, according to the report. Five findings:. 1. Thirty-nine percent...
