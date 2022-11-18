Read full article on original website
Why Ndamukong Suh signed with Eagles over mom’s objection
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got off a flight at Philadelphia International Airport at 11 p.m. Thursday, looking forward to playing for the fifth team in his career. Being a free agent, Suh still had the itch to play this season but wanted to wait for the right opportunity.
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Jerry Jones Asked If Cowboys Expressed Interest In Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week, signing Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the veteran defensive tackle this Friday. During his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed that Dallas never had interest in signing Suh. "No, we didn't have...
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
