Chicago, IL

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Asked If Cowboys Expressed Interest In Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week, signing Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the veteran defensive tackle this Friday. During his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed that Dallas never had interest in signing Suh. "No, we didn't have...
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
