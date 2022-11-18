Read full article on original website
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
Katie Holmes Does A Modern Take On The Flapper Dress
At the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion”, and honours excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Billowy Rick Owens Dress & Invisible Heels at CFDA Awards 2022
La La Anthony was a vision white at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion event is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Anthony brought a sleek take to the red carpet. The media maven had all eyes on her as she arrived in a white Rick Owens gown. The silhouette included an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve fitted, ruched detailing on the shoulder and a cinched waist. While the skirt hugged her hips and included a billowy hemline and modest train. To place more emphasis on her look, the television personality simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings...
Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are All Smiles at Will Smith’s Star-Studded Screening of ‘Emancipation’
Will Smith hosted a private viewing party for his new film, “Emancipation,” which officially premieres on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9th. The screening turned into a star-studded event as several A-list stars attended including Tyler Perry, Dave Chapelle, Kenya Barris, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, and even Rihanna and ASAP Rocky showed face.
Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022
Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
Tia Mowry Means Business in Mauve Blazer With Matching Skirt & Suede Thigh-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show
Tia Mowry was photographed leaving the NBC studios on Nov. 16 in New York after her appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The “Sister, Sister” actress’ look centered around the color mauve, with the hue carried down to her feet. Mowry meant business in an oversized blazer, which she wore overtop a white top. On bottom, the author got into a breezy slip skirt with a silky finish. Over her shoulder, the former Disney Channel cast member slung on a black chain bag with gold hardware. Mowry adorned her braided back hair with puka shells and accessorized her look...
Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party
Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel. At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas. The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals. When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete...
Brooke Shields Elevates Holiday Style With Gold Stilettos & Sparkling Maroon Skirt at ‘Spirited’ Premiere
Brooke Shields brought holiday party dressing to the New York premiere of “Spirited.” The Apple TV+ holiday film, a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, will premiere on Nov. 11. While hitting the red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York, Shields wore a sparkling red dress. Styled by Jared Depriest Gilbert, her knee-length St. John ensemble featured a red bodice and maroon skirt covered in sequins. A metallic gold bar clutch, hoop earrings and diamond rings — as well as a chic set of black-rimmed glasses — completed Shields’ ensemble. The...
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello...
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
Tia Mowry Glimmers in a Crystalized Jumpsuit and Coordinating Statement Heels
Tia Mowrey sparkled in an outfit video the “Twitches” actress shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, filmed in her massive walk-in closet. Showing off, the star wore what appeared to be a shiny jumpsuit and coordinating heels. The former Disney Channel star stepped into a mock neck crystalized jumpsuit with fitted legging style pants, which she wore underneath an oversized black blazer. Mowry wore large silver hoops and styled her hair slicked back and out of her face in waves. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of...
Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022
The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels. A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots. Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The...
