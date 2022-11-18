Read full article on original website
Western Front
Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven
Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022
Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community.
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
Bellingham Mastectomy Boutique Earns Prestigious Board Accreditation and Opens Second Location in Anchorage
Allies, A Specialty Boutique, has successfully completed a rigorous process to earn facility accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation. The only dedicated provider of mastectomy products north of Everett, Bellingham-based Allies serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. The BOC awards accreditation when a supplier demonstrates compliance to blue-ribbon...
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
Birds return to Skagit Valley
Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden
LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
Bellingham shipbuilder wins contract for California Fish and Wildlife patrol vessel
The vessel will also feature high-resolution thermal imaging video with tracking abilities.
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
Prosecutor declines to file charge in downtown Bellingham drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate that no charges were filed against Lucas William Galan following a shooting incident in downtown Bellingham that led to his and another suspect’s arrest. Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of...
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
BRIEF: Starbucks workers at 3 Bellingham locations participate in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike
Starbucks workers at Sehome, Cordata and Iowa and King Street locations went on strike on Thursday, Nov. 17 as a result of chronic understaffing and Starbucks’ refusal to bargain with union organizers. Bellingham Starbucks locations were joined in solidarity by over 100 stores throughout the country. Dubbed “Red Cup...
We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found
We checked prices for turkey, green beans, potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.
4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle
All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
