ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Western Front

Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven

Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Bellingham Mastectomy Boutique Earns Prestigious Board Accreditation and Opens Second Location in Anchorage

Allies, A Specialty Boutique, has successfully completed a rigorous process to earn facility accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation. The only dedicated provider of mastectomy products north of Everett, Bellingham-based Allies serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. The BOC awards accreditation when a supplier demonstrates compliance to blue-ribbon...
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortestoday.com

Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden

LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
LYNDEN, WA
kism.com

Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects

DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field

A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
CBS LA

4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle

All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. 
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy