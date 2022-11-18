Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to WWE offering Steve Austin another match at Wrestlemania
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to the latest reports on WWE making an offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin to come back for another match, presumably at next year’s Wrestlemania. Austin himself chimed in on the rumors in an Instagram video. John Cena is a name being mentioned as a potential opponent, even though Logan Paul has said he’s told Triple H he wants to wrestle Cena, as have other names including CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.
nodq.com
Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “Stand behind what you say, be a man and back it up”
As previously noted, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet and several people responded including AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay. While appearing on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Baron Corbin commented on Strowman’s tweet…. “If...
nodq.com
Wrestler was allegedly paid just $100 for Wrestlemania appearance because Vince McMahon got mad at him
During his podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantell told a story involving former PG-13 member J. C. Ice and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 13 in 1997…. “And you know what he [J.C. Ice] got paid on that pay-per-view because Vince got mad at him for being an idiot? $100. That’s what he actually got paid. Even managers back in those days, you’d get at least five, six, or seven thousand dollars just to walk to the ring. Maybe not that much, but he got mad at him, and he gave him 100 dollars. And what’s Jamie going to do, bitching and complain? He is looking for a spot to get rid of him anyway.”
nodq.com
What is being said about Adam Cole’s health and in-ring status with AEW
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “a number of people have brought up being very concerned” for Adam Cole. Cole has been out of action since he reportedly suffered a concussion during the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave...
nodq.com
MJF issues his first comments as the new AEW world champion following Full Gear 2022
While speaking to media after the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, MJF issued his first comments as the new AEW world champion…. “The times, they are a changing. Wait your turn baby [speaking to Tony Khan], people pay to see me, not you. Let’s talk, shall we. AEW is now destination television, once again. The ship has been steered properly, once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport, and it’s thanks to three letters. It damn sure ain’t AEW. I know for a motherfuckin’ fact it ain’t MOX. It’s MJF. Goddamn, you people are fucking dumb. No offense. Are you fuckers stupid? You morons bit on every single word I had to say this past couple of months, huh? ‘I wanna earn it.’ ‘I wanna…’ fuck that! I deserve it because I’m the best wrestler in the fucking world. Every single one of you know it. On the microphone, in the ring, nobody can touch me. That’s a fact, nobody is on my level. To think you guys still believed me when I put over this [Tony Khan] motherfucker. Grow the fuck up, no offense. Grow up. ‘MJF, what’s going on with you Regal? We’re all really interested.’ You think I’m going to tell you anything. With 70,000 fucking hardcore marks watching at home, jerking off in their grandma’s basement. You think I give a shit? If you want to know anything about the most important man in professional wrestling, you have to tune in to the MJF show, that’s every Wednesday on TBS. You know damn well that it’s destination TV. Here’s what’s going to fucking happen. I’m going to take a shower, I’m going to get all of Moxley’s disgusting hepatitis A through Z off of me, and then in the morning, I’m going to do what nobody else on the roster does because I’m the only real fucking star here, I’m going to hop on a jet and I’m gonna go to my goddamn movie set. Anybody got any questions? Just kidding. Thank you. Fuck you. Bye.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
Former WWE star Kairi Sane becomes the first IWGP women’s champion
At Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event to be crowned the first IWGP women’s champion. After the match, NJPW president Noaki Sugabayashi handed KAIRI the title as she posed with Bushiroad president Takaai Kiwani.
nodq.com
Jeff Jarrett addresses his match at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV
During his podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed his tag team match with Jay Lethal against Sting and Darby Allin from the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV…. “This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really surreal. Prudential Center, 10, 11, or 12,000 fans, I don’t know, but it was full. We were late on the card. I was curious to see where the placement was going to be of me and Stinger and the tag. I’ll tell you one thing. Darby puts it in another gear from the time he comes through the curtain. Jay Lethal my man, his mother, his father, I mean, I could talk through a whole podcast on this weekend. His mother and father were there. His brother was there. I met his mother years ago in Wayne, New Jersey. She chased me around the ring when baby boy Lethal was taking on the King of the Mountain.”
nodq.com
Update on Montez Ford’s WWE status after missing two months of in-ring action
Montez Ford hasn’t wrestled in WWE since a live event on September 24th 2022. During an appearance on NBC’s Today show, Ford commented on his calf injury and how he’s feeling…. “100 percent now. Should be back pretty soon. Just picking my spots and making sure when...
nodq.com
Brandi Rhodes addresses her in-ring status amidst rumors of a wrestling comeback
During the summer of 2022, it was reported that Brandi Rhodes had started wrestling again at the WWE Performance Center and there were rumors about her possibly making a comeback. While speaking to Steve Fall of the Ten Count podcast, Brandi commented on her in-ring status…. “I’m the one that’s...
nodq.com
Renewed speculation about Andrade El Idolo’s AEW status following cryptic social media post
Andrade El Idolo was scheduled to put his AEW career on the line against the Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance and his mask during the October 7th 2022 live edition of AEW Rampage. However, the match was officially been pulled from Rampage after Andrade was involved in a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. Andrade has not wrestled in AEW since then.
nodq.com
Matt Cardona gives praise to AEW’s MJF but offers some advice
During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Matt Cardona gave his thoughts on AEW’s MJF…. “MJF is a hell of a talent. He trained under my partner, Brian Myers, at Create-A-Pro on Long Island. So I’ve known about Max for a long time. I’ve been watching him grow since he started, and you could tell right away ‘This kid has something.’ He has the gift of gab, he can go in the ring, he’s working on his physique. I will say this Max. If you’re listening, if you need some tanning advice, and you do, you’ve got to come to me. I don’t know what kind of spray he’s using, but his hands always look kind of funky with the tanner. Come to me, I’ll help you out.”
nodq.com
News regarding Kenny Omega making his return to NJPW for a match with Will Ospreay
As previously noted, AEW’s Kenny Omega is scheduled to wrestle Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. This will be Omega’s first NJPW match since the launch of AEW. Fightful Select provided some details in regards to the match being put together. According to Fightful, it’s believed that conversations started over the summer and Omega was even teasing the match prior to the 2022 All Out PPV. The deal was apparently finalized over the past few weeks.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly sees Finn Balor as “almost like a reclamation project”
As previously noted, WWE reportedly has “significant plans” for Finn Balor in the future. In an update, Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided additional details on Balor relationship with Triple H to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…. “They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn has been over the...
nodq.com
Kenny Omega set to wrestle Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Dr. Richard Wang Yeah I know a dwindling niche of 20 something dudes in black t shirts with unkept beards think that.. enjoy your play wrestling show 🙂. Results of Death Triangle vs. The Elite at AEW Full Gear 2022 · November 21, 2022. Tony Kahns Coke Stash Monday...
Comments / 0