Montgomery County, MD

rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Rockville Town Center

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
mocoshow.com

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Edward T. Buford III, age 70, of Silver Spring, Maryland, to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Judge Chuang also ordered Buford to pay $1,267,630 in restitution.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Worker slashed by thief exiting store

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville gas station burglary spree continues

Another gas station was broken into in Rockville early yesterday morning, November 19, 2022, the third gas station burglary in as many weeks. Rockville City police were called to a service station in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 6:48 AM Saturday. Officers responding found evidence of forced entry at the business.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Dentist Sentenced to 30 Months for Defrauding Medicaid

Edward Buford III, a Silver Spring dentist, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain Medicaid funds by recruiting Medicaid beneficiaries through a payment of kickback and bribes. Buford, 70, also was sentenced to three years of supervision following his release...
SILVER SPRING, MD

