WTOP
Montgomery County warns of heightened risk of drunk drivers on Thanksgiving Eve
The day before Thanksgiving kicks off an especially dangerous period on the roadways that lasts through New Year’s, according officials in Montgomery County, Maryland. Public safety agencies call the day before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday,” “Drinksgiving” or “Whiskey Wednesday” because of the heavy drinking that takes place.
WJLA
Thieves stealing keys from mail carriers to open big blue mailboxes; what to look out for
WASHINGTON (7News) — Just in time for the big holiday mailing season is a new threat to worry about. 7News has heard the warnings about the theft of mail from home mailboxes, but now the thieves are hitting bigger targets. They’re stealing the keys letter carriers use to open those big blue drop boxes in neighborhoods and in front of post offices.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Rockville Town Center
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Dentist Sentenced to More Than Two Years in Federal Prison for Scheme to Fraudulently Obtain Medicaid Funds by Recruiting Medicaid Beneficiaries Through the Payment of Kickbacks and Bribes
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Edward T. Buford III, age 70, of Silver Spring, Maryland, to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Judge Chuang also ordered Buford to pay $1,267,630 in restitution.
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
Baltimore County Police investigate firearm discharging in Halethorpe
According to police, they responded to a call of a possible active assailant in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road on Saturday. After an extensive search, there was no suspects or victim found.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
Docs: Suspects arrested in Baltimore County killing involving a quarter pound of marijuana
(WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they arrested three people in connection with a homicide in October. Charging documents show that the killing happened during a drug deal involving a quarter pound of marijuana. Police say they arrested the following people:. 22-year-old Nykhi Robinson. 18-year-old Rashaad Hamilton. 24-year-old Mashaal...
Woman arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in fatal 5-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while under the influence, in a five-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 shortly...
Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
Worker slashed by thief exiting store
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
Chambersburg Man Charged With 75 Counts Of Animal Abuse, Neglect: Police
A Chambersburg man was caught hoarding and neglecting cats, the area police announced on Friday, Nov. 18. 38-year-old Roy Thomas was arrested following a welfare check after receiving reports about the multitudes of cats seeming to be living in the unit block of West Catherine Street on August 9, 2022.
‘He Was Pursuing That Moped’: MPD Captain Testifies Against Officers In Murder, Obstruction Trial
When Captain Franklin Porter got to his desk around 9 p.m. on October 23, 2020, it appeared he was in for a pretty normal shift as watch commander for the Metropolitan Police Department. As the supervisor in charge of MPD’s entire Fourth District that night, he began his shift reading and editing an officer’s investigation.
Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville gas station burglary spree continues
Another gas station was broken into in Rockville early yesterday morning, November 19, 2022, the third gas station burglary in as many weeks. Rockville City police were called to a service station in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 6:48 AM Saturday. Officers responding found evidence of forced entry at the business.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Dentist Sentenced to 30 Months for Defrauding Medicaid
Edward Buford III, a Silver Spring dentist, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain Medicaid funds by recruiting Medicaid beneficiaries through a payment of kickback and bribes. Buford, 70, also was sentenced to three years of supervision following his release...
