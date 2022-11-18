ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in South Loop double murder

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.

Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.

Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

