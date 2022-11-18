Read full article on original website
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
Officials investigating fire at abandoned Sioux City home
Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned Sioux City house on Saturday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
kiwaradio.com
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hermina Rozeboom, 96, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Hermina Rozeboom, 96, Rock Valley, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Visitation with family present will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Kay Disch, 86, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Kay Marlene Disch, 86, Sioux Center, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Independence Village in Ankeny. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George. A family prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 26, at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
KCRG.com
Dickinson Co. attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk in the courthouse
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The Dickinson County Attorney has been charged for allegedly showing up at the courthouse drunk. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested Nov. 10, after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated that was in the courthouse. Zenor was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
