I haven’t been feeling great, so I’m not sure I have much of a recap in me, but I’m not sure the game needs much of one. The Deacs started out rough, trailing 21-10, before rattling off a rather insane 35 unanswered points. The defense definitely had issues, but they made flash plays where necessary, and the offense positively hummed. Sam Hartman shone in his final home game, going off for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns on 30-43 passing. Hartman also added another 44 yards on the ground. Justice Ellison, Christian Turner, and Quinton Cooley helped to gash the defense on the ground, each averaging over 4 YPC. The Deacs were 8-15 on third down, and finally finished another game positive in turnover margin, winning 1-0, the lone turnover being an essentially game-sealing pick six.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO