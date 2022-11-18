Read full article on original website
Water Music
Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra offers concert Nov. 22. The state of Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and the Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra is celebrating that history with its upcoming fall concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center in Worthington, MN.
Harriet Stevens, 94, Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar
SANBORN—Harriet Stevens, 94, Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar, died Thursday, Nov 17, 2022, at Prairie View Home in Sanborn. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at United Church of Primghar in Primghar. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.
Kay Disch, 86, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Kay Marlene Disch, 86, Sioux Center, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Independence Village in Ankeny. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George. A family prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 26, at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Jo Ann Vollink
Jo Ann Vollink talks about fundraising for agility equipment at the new Sioux Center Dog Park. You can donate to the cause at siouxcenter.org/603.
B-I-N-G-O
It was so much fun they’re doing another one. The Humane Society of Northwest Iowa is once again hosting a Bingo fundraiser event at the Dickinson County Expo Center in Spirit Lake. This one is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, with the doors opening at noon and games starting...
Hermina Rozeboom, 96, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Hermina Rozeboom, 96, Rock Valley, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Visitation with family present will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Copper Rose Apparel opens in downtown Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Copper Rose Apparel, the downtown Rock Valley clothing and gift boutique, is the result of a late-night text. Britney Westra was working as a social media manager for an online boutique, and suddenly it came to her — instead of running social media for someone else, she could open her own boutique, and work for herself.
Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti
This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
Readying Sioux Center sports complex dome
SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University volunteers walk a stretch of fabric for the inflatable dome across the artificial turf field of the American State Bank Sports Complex on Monday. They were moving the fabric into position so that the ends could be sewn up, a part of the process to get the membrane ready to be inflated perhaps this week, weather permitting. Work on the 118,000-square-foot building is on schedule for its December completion date.
Mason Jar Boutique, Wild Rustic Home open new store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular clothing boutique has moved to a larger storefront in The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls, thanks to a new partnership. “We just moved across the parking lot, it’s a great space,” Wild Rustic Homeowner Courtney Hult said. The...
West Sioux Elementary schools improve test scores
REGIONAL—Both West Sioux Elementary schools in Hawarden and Ireton have improved their Every Student Succeeds Act test scores since being identified as needing comprehensive assistance, from the state of Iowa four years ago. At that time, West Sioux Elementary was ranked in the lowest 5 percent of Iowa schools, along with 33 others.
Passenger hurt in rollover by Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on Vine Avenue at the 420th Street intersection about four mile north of Sutherland. Twenty-two-year-old Tyson James Cook of Hartley was driving south when he lost control of his 1995 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup on...
DeBoer edges Henningsen to keep supervisors’ seat
SIBLEY—Challenger David Henningsen made Osceola County’s only contested position a close race that ended with incumbent LeRoy DeBoer retaining his seat representing District 1 on the Osceola County Board of Supervisors. Unofficial election results showed DeBoer collected 188 votes to Henningsen’s 156 once the tally was in.
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake
A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer
A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman.
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
