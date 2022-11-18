ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Yardbarker

Titans OC arrested for DUI, speeding after win in Green Bay

Prior to his arrest, the Titans were in Green Bay on Thursday night where they picked up a 27-17 win over the Packers to extend their lead in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been a member of the Titans coaching staff since the 2019 season, initially joining the team as a tight ends coach. He has been the team's offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season.
The Spun

Troubling Detail Emerges After Titans Coach's Arrest For DUI

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence after last night's win over the Green Bay Packers. Records show that Downing was booked at about 4:30 a.m. local time by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee. He was released a few hours later. There's...
