Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Theranos Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the doomed medical startup firm Theranos, has been sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for her role in defrauding investors and consumers about the potential of her company’s blood-testing device. Holmes’ sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. She will be required to self-surrender at a later date, according to NBC. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila announced the sentencing Friday after a hearing that lasted over four hours. As sentencing her to 11 years and three months in prison, Holmes tearfully hugged her family as the court fell silent. Davila presided...
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
CNBC
Judge denies disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' motion for new trial
A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for a new trial Monday, according to a court filing. Jurors convicted Holmes of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors. A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for...
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
Elizabeth Holmes makes last ditch plea to avoid prison as sentencing awaits
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Elizabeth Holmes, once the youngest self-made billionaire in America, could be facing up to two decades of prison time. Today, the famous felon says she’s broke. Holmes will be sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila. According to a sentencing recommendation submitted by prosecutors, the disgraced ex-CEO […]
Elizabeth Holmes has asked for 18 months of house arrest to avoid going to jail for her Theranos fraud convictions, reports say
Lawyers for the Theranos founder, who faces decades in prison, said she has already been "mocked and vilified" by "intense media coverage," reports say.
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
Elizabeth Holmes told a judge she felt 'deep pain' and was 'devastated' by her Theranos failings before being jailed
Elizabeth Holmes apologized to a judge, saying she took responsibility for the Theranos fraud and maintained that she "loved" the collapsed company.
Judge Denies Elizabeth Holmes' Bid For New Trial, Schedules Sentencing
Holmes' lawyers had argued that a prosecution witness' effort to make personal amends did not amount to grounds to declare a mistrial, and scheduled her sentencing for Nov. 18. A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution...
