Al Roker reveals he has been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg, lungs

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Today Show” weather anchor Al Roker revealed Friday that he suffered a health scare last week, requiring hospitalization.

In an Instagram post , Roker said he was admitted to a hospital after a blood clot in his leg “sent” other clots into his lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker said.

Roker’s colleagues wished their coworker a speedy recovery both on-air and online.

“You’re the strongest person we know,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram. “We miss you and will see you soon!!”

Fellow “Today” personalities also shared their well-wishes during Friday’s broadcast. Guthrie, on air, said Roker is still in “good spirits,” and Dylan Dreyer said she called to check on him, only for him to immediately ask about her family.

“‘Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'” Roker asked, according to Dreyer. “That’s classic Al,” she said.

Roker, meanwhile, thanked everyone for the support they’ve shown him as he recovers.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” he wrote on Instagram. “Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Blood clots can cause illness, complications or death if treatment is ignored, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. Clots that form in the leg, thigh, pelvis or arm veins — causing a condition known as deep vein thrombosis — can also break off and travel to the lungs, increasing the risk of potentially fatal pulmonary embolisms.

More information, including symptoms and risk factors, can be found at the CDC’s website.

