Hal Steinbrenner on hearing boos from Yankee fans: 'I understand the passion'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

The YES Network aired part two of Meredith Marakovits’ one-on-one interview with Hal Steinbrenner on Thursday night, and the Yankee owner was asked what he thought when he heard loud boos as he presented a check to Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation when the Yanks honored their former captain for his Hall of Fame induction.

“I understand they want to win,” Steinbrenner said. “I think the two times that happened, we were struggling. They were in August, and I understood.
I understood they were frustrated that we didn’t get a Judge deal done at the beginning of the year.”

The Yankees were indeed struggling at that time, nearly spoiling a cozy division lead with the Rays in town and threatening to overtake the Bombers in the AL East. The Yanks turned things around the very next day, the offense waking up and putting the division away, but the team once again failed to solve the Astros in the postseason, and the team was booed during that ALCS sweep.

“I understand the passion,” Steinbrenner said. “That's what makes them great. That’s what makes running this organization such an honor. It’s not always easy, but you’ve got to have that passion in the fanbase, and they’ve got it in spades.”

