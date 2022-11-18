Scientists use imaging technology in quest to recharge state’s shrinking groundwater table

Read full article on original website
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
As fossil fuels cause increasing dangerous emissions, companies everywhere are looking to reduce their production of greenhouse gases. One key way to do that is through geothermal, said Matt Houde, co-founder and project manager at Quaise Energy, according to a press release published on Thursday. “The total energy content of...
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
New type of rechargeable lithium battery now made possible thanks to scientists solving this mystery
The development of a new type of rechargeable lithium battery, which labs have pursued throughout the world for years, that is more lightweight, compact, and safe than current ones, may now be possible thanks to a discovery made by MIT researchers. Currently, there are two essential components of this prospective...
Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?
The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
Earth can regulate its own temperature, naturally ‘canceling out’ global warming — but likely not soon enough
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Will climate change really be the end of the world as we know it? Maybe not. But that’s not necessarily good news for Earth’s inhabitants. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered that the planet has a “stabilizing feedback” system which keeps global temperatures within a steady and habitable range. Although it can take hundreds of thousands of years to complete the process, this mechanism regularly pulls the climate back from the brink of destruction.
'Extinct' Clam From 30,000 Years Ago Turns Up Just Fine in California
A species of clam known only by the 28,000-year-old fossils it left behind has turned up alive and well on an American shoreline. The small, translucent bivalve, known as Cymatioa cooki, was recently discovered hiding in the rocky intertidal zone of southern California – a place carefully combed over by scientists for many, many years. "It's not all that common to find alive a species first known from the fossil record, especially in a region as well-studied as Southern California," says marine ecologist Jeff Goddard from the University of California Santa Barbara. Goddard himself has spent decades searching California's shores for sea slugs,...
Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls
VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
Scientists project that a hazardous asteroid the size of 3 football fields will pass close to Earth on April 13, 2029
Artwork showing asteroid approaching EarthCredit: Sebastian Kaulitzki/Science Photo Library/Corbis; Public Domain Image. Earth continuously gets hit by asteroids and comets. However, most of the asteroids are quite tiny in size like dust particles. Any larger asteroids are a cause of concern.
Record-setting jackpot: $2B Powerball ticket sold in SoCal; San Francisco player bags $1.1M
The winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Southern California, and one of three tickets worth $1.1 million was sold in the Bay Area, California Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket for Monday’s record haul — the largest in U.S. history, was sold at Joe’s Service...
Bonta suit takes aim at ‘forever chemicals’ that are present in many consumer products
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing 18 manufacturers for allegedly producing toxic “forever chemicals” that have been proven to cause harm to human health and the environment. Bonta alleged that the manufacturers, which include 3M and DuPont, continued to produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, or PFAS, despite...
Get ‘real’: Mountain View partnership helps restaurants switch to reusable service ware
Mountain View restaurants that would ditch disposable service ware for alternatives could save money and the environment, and an organization has partnered with the city to help get them started. ReThink Disposable has partnered with the city of Mountain View to provide technical assistance to restaurants that participate and is...
Federal grant will help East Oakland monitor air quality with sensors, mobile sampling van
A grant from the federal government will go towards monitoring air quality in East Oakland through new sensors and an air monitoring van. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was awarded $298,114, according to a news release from district management. The funds will allow the district to use a...
UC Santa Cruz researchers find microplastics pervasive in Monterey Bay fish and seabirds
More than half of anchovies and all of the seabirds that feed on them were found to have microplastic particles in their digestive tracts, according to a study by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz. The researchers tested 24 anchovy and 19 common murres for microplastic particles and...
Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
The Earth’s climate has undergone some big changes, from global volcanism to planet-cooling ice ages and dramatic shifts in solar radiation. And yet life, for the last 3.7 billion years, has kept on beating. Now, a study by MIT researchers in Science Advances confirms that the planet harbors a...
Sonoma County respiratory illnesses at ‘extraordinary’ levels in county, especially for children
Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update on Tuesday about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children’s hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. Contra Costa County residents can now receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a mail-order program, the county’s health department announced Tuesday. The test kits will ship to...
Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release, lack resources once they’re out
JOSEPH VEJAR DIDN’T believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting...
San Francisco receives federal transportation grant to make improvements to port road
A $9.6 million grant has been awarded to San Francisco to fund roadwork to a main thoroughfare in the city’s maritime eco-industrial complex at Piers 94-96. The grant will fund improvements to Amador Street in the southern waterfront, according to a news release from Mayor London Breed. The funds...
Nasa’s Webb telescope finds vast ‘undiscovered country’ of galaxies totally unlike our own
Nasa’s Webb telescope has found a vast “undiscovered country” of galaxies from the early universe.The galaxies existed around 400 million years after the Big Bang – and are incredibly bright, puzzling astronomers. They are so bright that they seem to challenge our understanding of how galaxies form, scientists say.“These observations just make your head explode,” said Paola Santini, one of the authors of a paper describing the new findings, in a statement. “This is a whole new chapter in astronomy.“It’s like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just...
Endangered coho salmon making annual visit to Lagunitas Creek in Marin County to spawn
Wild coho salmon returned to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County last week following a period of gentle rain, activists with the Salmon Protection And Watershed Network said. The endangered fish revisit their natal streams when the rains begin in the fall and may be spotted spawning from November to January.
