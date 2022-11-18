The Chicago Cubs cleared space on their 40-man roster on Friday as the team elected to not tender a contract to centerfielder Rafael Ortega and pitching prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaino for the 2023 season. Ortega was one of the primary centerfielders for the Cubs during the 2022 season but the team has openly stated that an external candidate will likely get the lion's share of the playing time in centerfield for the 2023 season. Neither Marquez nor Vizcaino pitched at any level of the Cubs' organization last season as Marquez was dealing with a shoulder injury and Vizcaino never reported to the team in Spring Training.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO