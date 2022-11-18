Read full article on original website
Black Friday 2022: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.
visitphilly.com
Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop
Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
As SEPTA redesigns bus routes, transit riders’ group weighs in
As SEPTA collects public input on its bus route redesign plan, a rider group has released the results of its own survey. The study by Transit Forward Philadelphia shows that reliability is riders’ main concern.
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
Stray bullet passed through SEPTA bus passenger, hit inhaler
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale. No one else, including the driver, was hurt.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from."This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."
'Inhaler saved my life': Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
The bullet went straight through his right forearm. He believes the inhaler he had in his pocket prevented the bullet from hitting him anywhere else.
billypenn.com
West Philly’s bustling holiday pop-up is like Christmas Village with all Black-owned vendors
West Philly’s 52nd Street corridor is a destination for seasonal cheer, thanks to a holiday pop-up market organized by The Enterprise Center. Featuring products from over 30 Black-owned small businesses, the department store-meets-local market offers everything from art to accessories to apparel, much of it handmade by local artisans of color.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Progresses at The Standard at Philadelphia in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted sustained construction progress at The Standard At Philadelphia, a 209-foot-tall, 19-story residential tower under construction at 119 South 31st Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by CUBE 3 and developed by Landmark Properties, the 362,117-square-foot structure will rise from a narrow, through-block lot stretching between South 30th and South 31st streets, and will house 280 residential units geared toward university students.
CBS News
Philadelphia police prep for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Cops donated over $8,000 to fund the giveaway of turkeys, stuffing and sides. Jasmine Payoute reports.
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
billypenn.com
Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
Holiday market Saturday at Bok
Tenants of the Bok Building will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Market on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to buy directly from the makers and artists who occupy the historic South Philly building at the event, called “Made at Bok.”
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
Holiday pop-up shop in West Philly is highlighting Black-owned businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From trendy tees and adorable accessories to natural skincare and cozy home goods. Everything at the Black Holiday Pop-Up indoor marketplace in West Philadelphia comes from a Black-owned entrepreneur. "It's like a Black Macy's in here," senior director of The Enterprise Center Daria Williams said. Williams says the Black Holiday Pop-Up is your one-stop shop for holiday gifting. The Enterprise Center is a local organization promoting the advancement of minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia. She says this pop-up is part of their vision to revitalize 52nd Street -- a corridor notorious for its legacy Black businesses. "With all...
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
phillyvoice.com
Smith Memorial Playground's Winter Wonderland to feature ice carving, s'mores
A historic site in Philadelphia will soon transform for a family-friendly seasonal festival. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse will host a Winter Wonderland celebration. MORE: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus. The event will include...
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
Philadelphia police box, distribute Thanksgiving meals for those in need
Two hundred dinner boxes will be filled and distributed to families in the 21 police districts across the city.
Philadelphia's Christmas Village open for business
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas Village in the heart of Philly is open for the season. Rows of little brown cabins decked out in twinkling lights means the holiday season has arrived at Love Park. "The opening weekend has been really strong so far and it's a beautiful day," John Murray, of the Irish Shop, said. "And we have the history now that we've built up that it's almost like a destination event." Murray is a Christmas Village veteran. He's been selling his traditional Irish caps and clothing for more than a decade at the event. "The Christmas Village is like...
