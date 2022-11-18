PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale. No one else, including the driver, was hurt.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from."This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO