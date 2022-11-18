ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

visitphilly.com

Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop

Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Stray bullet passed through SEPTA bus passenger, hit inhaler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale.  No one else, including the driver, was hurt.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from."This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Progresses at The Standard at Philadelphia in University City, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted sustained construction progress at The Standard At Philadelphia, a 209-foot-tall, 19-story residential tower under construction at 119 South 31st Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by CUBE 3 and developed by Landmark Properties, the 362,117-square-foot structure will rise from a narrow, through-block lot stretching between South 30th and South 31st streets, and will house 280 residential units geared toward university students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Holiday market Saturday at Bok

Tenants of the Bok Building will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Market on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to buy directly from the makers and artists who occupy the historic South Philly building at the event, called “Made at Bok.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Holiday pop-up shop in West Philly is highlighting Black-owned businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From trendy tees and adorable accessories to natural skincare and cozy home goods. Everything at the Black Holiday Pop-Up indoor marketplace in West Philadelphia comes from a Black-owned entrepreneur. "It's like a Black Macy's in here," senior director of The Enterprise Center Daria Williams said.  Williams says the Black Holiday Pop-Up is your one-stop shop for holiday gifting. The Enterprise Center is a local organization promoting the advancement of minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia. She says this pop-up is part of their vision to revitalize 52nd Street -- a corridor notorious for its legacy Black businesses. "With all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Smith Memorial Playground's Winter Wonderland to feature ice carving, s'mores

A historic site in Philadelphia will soon transform for a family-friendly seasonal festival. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse will host a Winter Wonderland celebration. MORE: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus. The event will include...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's Christmas Village open for business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas Village in the heart of Philly is open for the season. Rows of little brown cabins decked out in twinkling lights means the holiday season has arrived at Love Park.  "The opening weekend has been really strong so far and it's a beautiful day," John Murray, of the Irish Shop, said. "And we have the history now that we've built up that it's almost like a destination event." Murray is a Christmas Village veteran. He's been selling his traditional Irish caps and clothing for more than a decade at the event.  "The Christmas Village is like...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

