ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv4w0_0jFnmWAs00

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week.

Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Omezcua and the young woman, who had recently turned 18.

Police said a neighbor had seen a teen girl “trying to use a ladder to climb” back into her home after the young woman had gone to a neighbor’s backyard to get food and water, drinking from the neighbor’s hose, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said the victim then tried to go back to her bedroom, KBLR reported.

The young woman had climbed out a window by tying her clothes together.

When police went into the room, they found it locked but there was no doorknob — only a security lock that could only be opened from either side by a key. The young woman did not have a key. She told the authorities that she gets food or water from her mother once a day, the Review-Journal reported.

Police said they found a box spring, a bed frame and a bucket.

The young woman told police that she felt like a prisoner, the Review-Journal reported.

Police spoke to the young woman’s mother via phone and asked her why her daughter was locked in a room. Police said the woman was “evasive” and didn’t want police in the house until she was there, KVVU reported.

The Department of Child Protective Services had contacted the family several times, but each claim of abuse or neglect was found to be unsubstantiated or it was the case that CPSC didn’t have enough cooperation to pursue an investigation, police said, according to KBLR.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot

A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
PALMDALE, CA
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Independent

Frightened boy asks cashier to pretend to be his mother after being followed by stranger

A 10-year-old boy escaped a woman who was stalking him on his walk home from school by visiting a shop and asking its teenage cashier to pretend to be his mother.Footage shows Sammy Green ducking into Dani Bee Funky in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on 11 November, as a woman stands outside.The fourth-grader whispered to cashier Hannah Daniels, asking her to act like his mother.“Really scary, but he handled it so well... I’m so proud of him,” Sammy’s father Samuel Green said.The woman is homeless and being referred to mental health servies, police said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fox News host claims Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman's wife, GiseleBride's daughter asks groom to adopt her as wedding ceremony surpriseFetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race
POTTSTOWN, PA
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Page Six

Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep

Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent.  “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement.  “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy