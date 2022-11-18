Nadine K. Dellbringge, 98 of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was born February 9, 1924 in Eugene, Missouri the daughter of the late William G. and Clara (Schwaller) Sanning. On September 11, 1946 in Warrensburg, Missouri she was united in marriage to Walter E. Dellbringge, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 27, 1997.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO