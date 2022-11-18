Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. (July 30, 1941 - November 16, 2022)
Obituary of Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr., 81, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away at The Bluffs Retirement Home in Columbia, Missouri Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down.
lakeexpo.com
Nadine K. (Sanning) Dellbringge (February 9, 1924 - November 17, 2022)
Nadine K. Dellbringge, 98 of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was born February 9, 1924 in Eugene, Missouri the daughter of the late William G. and Clara (Schwaller) Sanning. On September 11, 1946 in Warrensburg, Missouri she was united in marriage to Walter E. Dellbringge, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 27, 1997.
lakeexpo.com
David Charles Taylor (March 12, 1938 - November 19, 2022)
David Charles Taylor passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 84. After several years of declining health, David died peacefully in his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. David was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 1938. Up until his health began to decline, David, along...
lakeexpo.com
Donna (Engelmeyer) Kirkweg (September 30, 1963 - November 18, 2022)
Donna (Engelmeyer) Kirkweg, age 59, of Eldon, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Oak Tree Villa in Jefferson City. She was born in Tuscumbia on September 30, 1963, daughter of Bernard and Lucille (Luebbering) Engelmeyer. On September 17, 1993, in St. Anthony, Donna was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” Kirkweg, who survives.
Comments / 0