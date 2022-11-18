Read full article on original website
Charlotte woman’s death in Cabo being investigated as killing, state AG in Mexico says
CHARLOTTE — There are more questions than answers in the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson. She died while on a trip to Cabo with friends, but her parents never believed the story those friends told them. The agency presiding over the case in Mexico confirmed to ABC News...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend
Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
A Groom Was Shot In Front Of His Wife At Their Wedding & Police Say It Was A Terrible Mixup
Gunfire ruined a newlywed couple's wedding day in Mexico, and police say the groom was shot in a horrible case of mistaken identity. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras was shot several times in Caborca, in the Mexican state...
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering
In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
Boyfriend Of Woman Who Died At An Airbnb In Mexico Shares Her Final Texts
In late October, 28-year-old Kandace Florence and two of her high school friends died inside their Airbnb in Mexico City while visiting the country to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Investigators believe the trio died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Hundreds Say Goodbye to Shanquella Robinson During Funeral — Father Says She Was Set Up
The family of Shanquella Robinson held funeral services for the 25-year-old in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. According to WBTV, Robinson’s homegoing service was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church on Nov. 19. Her casket was carried by a white horse-drawn carriage. Robinson was beaten to death after...
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
Complex
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
BET
Shanquella Robinson Laid To Rest As The Investigation Surrounding Her Death In Cabo Continues
On Saturday (November 19), a wake is scheduled to take place in honor of Shanquella Robinson, who died in Cabo, Mexico recently under suspicious circumstances. WSOC-TV reports that the wake is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST until noon followed by the funeral at Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Complex
Casey Anthony Claims Her Father Was Responsible for Daughter’s Death in New Interview
For the first time since the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the controversial case in Peacock’s upcoming three-part series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), the three-part limited series begins streaming Nov....
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Police are searching for the woman who repeatedly punched a mother and her daughter in the face on a subway train.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
Woman Sentenced to Life for Slamming Granddaughter Against Hard Surface, Killing Her
By Xara Aziz. An Alabama woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing her two-year-old step-granddaughter, according to local news reports. Pamella Shelton was charged and later convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced late last week.
What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges
Attorney Glennon Threatt shares what he thinks can happen legally in the case of Shanquella Robinson, who was beaten to death in Mexico. The post What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
