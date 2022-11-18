Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
California Mountain Lion Snatches Leashed Chihuahua From Dog Walker
“It was like a 2- to 3-second struggle," said the dog walker. "He had Piper in his mouth. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance” to save the dog.
Bob The Shelter Dog Goes Viral After Not Being Chosen For Adoption
A little shelter dog made a big wave on social media thanks to a video that showed him looking left out at a big adoption event in New York City. Bob, a terrier mix, was one of many dogs at Central Park for an adoption event sponsored by Badass Animal Rescue in Brooklyn. In a TikTok video shared by an artist at the event who paints pictures of pets, Bob sits with his handler as many people pass him by to look at other pups in the park.
pawesome.net
Golden Retriever Puppy Intently Watching TV Gets Scared By Cartoon Squirrel
We all know dogs love squirrels and want to chase them all day long. The TikTok post from OurGoldenOlive shows Olive the golden retriever puppy getting a scare from a TV squirrel. I love this video because my dogs will chase squirrels all day long. Olive’s adorable reaction to the TV jump scare is enough to make you cry with laughter.Advertisement.
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'
A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
Upworthy
Woman rescues dog after finding him abandoned alone in a park with a heartbreaking note
A 1-year-old retriever-boxer mix was abandoned in a dog run with a devastating message and he had no idea what he'd done to cause his owners to abandon him. Lillian Engelhard, a kind-hearted woman, spotted the little one and decided to take matters into her own hands. Engelhard sat in her car, keeping an eye on Baloo to assess the situation further. "I was out taking one of my dogs for a walk and we passed a community dog run with a dog in it but no owners in sight," Engelhard, who is currently fostering Baloo, told The Dodo. "I thought maybe they ran out of doggie bags and quickly ran to their car to get more, or maybe his owners really did have an emergency of some sort."
pethelpful.com
Woman Lets in 'Grumpy' Stray Cat to Escape the Rain and People Are Invested
Have you ever thought about what happens to all the stay animals when the weather gets bad? Where do they find coverage from the rain or snow? Are they warm enough? Can they still find water? The list goes on and on. Luckily, there are some people like TikTok user...
pethelpful.com
Video of German Shepherd Trying to Retrieve Toy From a Boot Is Priceless
German Shepherds are totally loyal, incredibly smart, and complete and utter goofballs. Just ask any Shepherd owners. These gorgeous dogs love to play and act so silly you may think they actually know what they are doing and just doing things for human's amusement. That's why this video that TikTok...
pethelpful.com
Video of Emaciated Shelter Dog Receiving Love for the First Time Is So Beautiful
Watching a dog blossom into their best self is always a rewarding experience, but it's even more meaningful when that dog is finding their way out of a difficult time, just like Skylar the pit bull. The poor girl was emaciated and afraid by the time she got to her foster mama's home, but love and lots of yummy food have her on her way to recovery. It's only up from here!
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
pethelpful.com
Chow Chow Poking His Little Head Through Apartment Door Is Too Cute for Words
Cuteness alert! There's almost nothing cuter than a Chow Chow puppy, but what about a Chow Chow puppy that's poking his head out through a door within a door to greet passersby?. Check out this adorable little baby posted by TikTok user @Mybestfriendokke. This adorable video is going viral with...
pawesome.net
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Cheetah and Tortoise Cuddle Like Best Friends
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature estimates that there are only 6,600 wild cheetahs surviving in the world. The fastest terrestrial animal on the planet is the cheetah. They can sprint at a top speed for only a brief period of time, but they can accelerate to a speed of 64 miles per hour in just three seconds.
