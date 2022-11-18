A 1-year-old retriever-boxer mix was abandoned in a dog run with a devastating message and he had no idea what he'd done to cause his owners to abandon him. Lillian Engelhard, a kind-hearted woman, spotted the little one and decided to take matters into her own hands. Engelhard sat in her car, keeping an eye on Baloo to assess the situation further. "I was out taking one of my dogs for a walk and we passed a community dog run with a dog in it but no owners in sight," Engelhard, who is currently fostering Baloo, told The Dodo. "I thought maybe they ran out of doggie bags and quickly ran to their car to get more, or maybe his owners really did have an emergency of some sort."

