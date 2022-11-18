ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Louisiana: Pregame notes, updates

The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates

LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA

