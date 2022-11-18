ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff

More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
HipHopDX.com

Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute

Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Madame Noire

Kelly Rowland Promptly Gathers Peter Rosenberg For Calling Her Second Fiddle To Beyoncé

Despite Destiny’s Child having disbanded 16 years ago and all its members being successful powerhouses within the group and individually, comparisons about its groupmates unfortunately still rear their ugly heads. Both Kelly Rowland and the internet have recently addressed the unwarranted notion, following Peter Rosenberg asking Rowland what it...
Los Angeles Times

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, ‘Stop using my shooting for clout’

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She’s taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake’s “Circo Loco,” a track off “Her Loss,” his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following “Circo Loco” lines: “This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”
People

Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London

Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films. The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

LeBron James’ SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle’s Docuseries

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries. Marathon Films, the production company created by Hussle, has teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill for the anticipated project. The untitled documentary is described as the comprehensive story of the slain rapper, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.More from VIBE.comLauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story CollectionLeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving "Should Be Able To Play" After ApologizingLeBron James And Others Impersonated On...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy