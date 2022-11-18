ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

TECH serving an inclusive community

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Based in Hutchinson, the TECH organization provides services and programs to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Reno County to live the fullest lives possible. TECH has been serving Reno County for almost 50 years. The organization was started as a work opportunity agency...
RENO COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold

The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The 2022 Reno County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday, November 22nd, at Hutchinson Community College's Stringer Fine Arts Center. High school students from across Reno County will be sharing their business ideas both in formal presentations and on the Tradeshow floor. You can join in the morning...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Holidays are a good time for conversations about end of life issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — November is National Homecare and Hospice Month and the holidays are a good time to talk about end of life decisions before there is a health crisis. "Hopefully, families are having this conversation," said Darla Wilson with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "Thanksgiving is actually, frankly, a very good time to do that. As you are talking with each other and how things happen, many families are seeing their parents for the first time in a long time and just kind of bringing up those conversations. What if X happened? What would you want done?"
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18 that President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson resigned after seven years in the role. Before serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. girl abducted is found safe; suspect in custody

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Police reported just after 8:30p.m. Kennedy was located in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, according to Officer Trevor Macy. She is safe, and a suspect is in custody. She will be reunited with family soon, and the suspect will be transported back to Wichita as police continue the investigation.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy