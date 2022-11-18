Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office. At the 2020 Oscars, the film...

4 DAYS AGO