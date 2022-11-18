Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four suggestions of...
veronapress.com
Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS listening sessions set in Verona
Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District will hold two informational listening sessions on its Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS (Phosphorus Limits and Updated Solutions) initiative in the coming weeks. The project is a district initiative driven by the Federal Clean Water Act and Wisconsin’s Phosphorus Rule. Under these requirements, Badger Mill Creek,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
What’s in a name? Chance encounter proves inspiring for CBS News reporter
MADISON, Wis. — You may have seen Steve Hartman’s Kindness 101 series on CBS Mornings; his children Meryl and Emmett help their dad tell stories about kindness and character. Meryl and Emmett are not common names, but for the Hartman family, they’re inspirational. The inspiration for Meryl’s name goes back to the summer of 2011. Steve was reporting at a...
All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was cleared as of 5:33 p.m. It was not immediately known...
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says
MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
veronapress.com
Letter: Who benefits?
The Verona Planning Commission and the Common Council seem determined to fill every available farm and open property with new housing units. The current residents of the City need to ask themselves: Who benefits?. New developments don't benefit the citizens of Verona but just act as a magnet to attract...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
Janesville family left without a home after fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night. Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside […]
nbc15.com
I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
County leaders hear findings from investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
MADISON, Wis. — The retired Dane County judge tasked with conducting an independent investigation into allegations of racism and animal mistreatment at the Henry Vilas Zoo laid out her findings to the county board’s Committee of the Whole Thursday evening. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s report, released last month, concluded there were no actionable legal issues at the zoo but did uncover...
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
spectrumnews1.com
Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
