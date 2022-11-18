ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Nooksack Valley advances to Semifinals

BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley defeated Cashmere 34-24 on Saturday, Nov. 19 and will advance to the 1A state semifinals. No. 3 seed Nooksack Valley continues their run in the state playoffs and leaned heavily on the legs of junior running back Colton Lentz.
Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Bellingham Mastectomy Boutique Earns Prestigious Board Accreditation and Opens Second Location in Anchorage

Allies, A Specialty Boutique, has successfully completed a rigorous process to earn facility accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation. The only dedicated provider of mastectomy products north of Everett, Bellingham-based Allies serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. The BOC awards accreditation when a supplier demonstrates compliance to blue-ribbon...
No Thanksgiving snow projected this year but expect rain

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts no Thanksgiving snow this year, but rain is expected Tuesday to last for the remaining of the week throughout Snohomish County. Expect light winds 5-7 mph from the southeast with daily temperatures warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 39°F in the evenings to 50°F in the afternoons.
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field

A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
Wind advisory issued in Whatcom County, 100s reported without power

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office today issued a wind advisory effective between 4am and 6pm today, Thursday, November 17th. Sustained northeast winds of 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 45mph are expected in western Whatcom County. The advisory warns the gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects

DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
