lyndentribune.com
Nooksack Valley advances to Semifinals
BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley defeated Cashmere 34-24 on Saturday, Nov. 19 and will advance to the 1A state semifinals. No. 3 seed Nooksack Valley continues their run in the state playoffs and leaned heavily on the legs of junior running back Colton Lentz.
Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens keep truckin' through the Class 4A bracket with 42-17 win over Gonzaga Prep
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Quite simply, there was no stopping Jayden Limar on Saturday night. Lake Stevens shook off a wobbly game-opening drive defensively, Limar and company took over almost immediately thereafter, and the second-seeded Vikings ran away from Gonzaga Prep, 42-17, in a Class 4A ...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Christian places second in 1A state tournament
SHORELINE — Lynden Christian’s dominant season has come to a close after a 3-1 loss against top-ranked Klahowya in the state championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.
KING-5
HS Football: State Qtrs - DQ Big Game - Anacortes vs. North Kitsap
Highlights of the DQ Big Game - North Kitsap beats Anacortes 10-7 in the State Quarterfinals. Chris Egan reports.
The smell of bacon .. and the Class 2A semifinals for opportunistic North Kitsap
POULSBO, Wash. - Never mind that Alex Hitchings played the greatest game of his life in North Kitsap's most important showdown this fall. All the cornerback could do was smell the food at a certain restaurant right down the road from the high school. "I am going to Denny's after this," he said. ...
anacortestoday.com
Birds return to Skagit Valley
Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022
Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community.
Timeline: Tracking strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday, Wind Advisory issued
SEATTLE — Another round of strong winds is expected tonight into Thursday for parts of western Washington. Strong winds could lead to isolated power outages, minor tree branch damage, rough waters, and difficult driving conditions on north-to-south roadways for parts of Whatcom County, San Juan County and the western foothills of the Cascades.
whatcomtalk.com
Bellingham Mastectomy Boutique Earns Prestigious Board Accreditation and Opens Second Location in Anchorage
Allies, A Specialty Boutique, has successfully completed a rigorous process to earn facility accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation. The only dedicated provider of mastectomy products north of Everett, Bellingham-based Allies serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. The BOC awards accreditation when a supplier demonstrates compliance to blue-ribbon...
lynnwoodtimes.com
No Thanksgiving snow projected this year but expect rain
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts no Thanksgiving snow this year, but rain is expected Tuesday to last for the remaining of the week throughout Snohomish County. Expect light winds 5-7 mph from the southeast with daily temperatures warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 39°F in the evenings to 50°F in the afternoons.
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
What skiers need to know about Mt. Baker’s opening day
Whatcom County’s ski area saw 674 inches of snowfall in the 2021-22 season.
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
bellinghammetronews.com
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued in Whatcom County, 100s reported without power
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office today issued a wind advisory effective between 4am and 6pm today, Thursday, November 17th. Sustained northeast winds of 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 45mph are expected in western Whatcom County. The advisory warns the gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
Bellingham shipbuilder wins contract for California Fish and Wildlife patrol vessel
The vessel will also feature high-resolution thermal imaging video with tracking abilities.
whatcom-news.com
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
