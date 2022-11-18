Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Look Impressive at Saturday Tourneys
On Saturday, Nebraska sent 13 wrestlers to compete at the Navy Classic while eight more Huskers traveled to Kearney, Neb. to compete in the Younes Hospitality Open. The Husker starters and a few backups traveled to the Navy Classic, while select backups and redshirts competed in Kearney. Navy Classic. All...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Plays a Ton of Defense to Defeat Purdue
Nebraska served aggressively and hit their target locations to force Purdue’s setter off the net. That limited their offense and put a great deal of pressure on Purdue freshman outside hitter, Eva Hudson. The defense was everywhere for Nebraska. Kenzie Knuckles and Lexi Rodriguez both dug a ton with...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Can’t Get That First Down When It Absolutely Needed It - Again and Again and Again and Again
When Nebraska was up 14-9 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter I made the easiest prediction in the world. It’s why I wasn’t surprised or upset by the loss yesterday. Whipple and Co. can only scheme up so much to score a few touchdowns early before the opponents defense makes adjustments.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town
#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Leads Wisconsin 7-0 At Half
Nebraska 7 - 0 The two teams traded possessions twice. Nebraska did a good job of shutting down Wisconsin’s offense, although the Badgers got as far as the Husker 35 before a grounding penalty drove them back to midfield and they punted. Our beloved Huskers made it to midfield,...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Thread
Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. He folks, welcome back to Sunday afternoon Nebrasketball. We should...
Nebraska Recruiting: Visitors for Wisconsin game
A quick look at some of the visitors on the sidelines before Nebraska's Senior Day game with Wisconsin, including several offered 2024 prospects and several 2023 commits.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers
Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Arkansas - Pine Bluff Preview
Coach: Solomon Bozeman (2nd Season) Arkansas-Pine Bluff continues a hectic two-week opening stretch on Sunday with the trip to Lincoln. UAPB is 1-4 on the season heading into a Friday night matchup at Cleveland State. The Golden Lions will play eight games in 15 days to open the season spanning six states (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Ohio and Nebraska).
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
KSNB Local4
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Falls to Drake 80-62
The Huskers fell to 2-2 on the season after suffering a second straight loss. In both losses, the Huskers have not looked competitive and did not play their usual brand of defense. I think it is safe to say that Nebraska will not be in the polls next week. First...
Corn Nation
Instant Sad Reaction: Nebraska Fails Against Wisconsin 15-14
This game entered the fourth quarter with Nebraska leading 14-3. I thought, “Can Wisconsin score more than 10 points in one quarter?”. That’s the answer. Yes, they can. I want to say I’m dead inside and this didn’t hurt, but that would be a lie. The...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Travels to Iowa
#6 Nebraska (22-3, B1G 14-2) vs Iowa (8-19, B1G 2-14) When: Friday, November 18 2022, 6:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) These two team met just seven days ago. In that time one team earned a win and one team a loss. Nebraska lost to Ohio State in four sets and Iowa beat Rutgers in three sets.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin
Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
Comments / 0