Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Grounds preparing for airport restaurant

Southern Grounds Coffee is preparing to build-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at an estimated cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. Jacksonville-based...
