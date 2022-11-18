Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
Why Virginia's proposed education guidelines are drawing criticism
Some Hampton Roads educators are voicing concern over the new proposals to Virginia’s learning standards.
Special election to fill Jen Kiggans' state Senate seat draws extra scrutiny
A special election will be held on Jan. 10 to replace Jen Kiggans following her election to Congress. The district includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
theriver953.com
Youngkin unveils “Make Virginia Home” Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan which aims to increase the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across Virginia. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that while trying “to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers.”
Board of Ed delays vote on Youngkin administration's history class revisions
The standards will set Virginia's expectations for student learning in history and social science. Those classes are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests or SOLs.
What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?
VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat
Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
Virginia education board punts new history standards after harsh criticism
After hours of public comment and discussion over proposed changes to history learning standards Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education decided not to move forward with a draft that drew heavy criticism.
Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
McEachin Announces Nearly $5 Million Grant for Broadband in Virginia
Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant award, totaling $4,999,975.50, will support Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” to close the broadband...
Climate change ‘serious issue’ for Hampton Roads, but not in recent election
By Adrianna Lawrence / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. – Sea level rise will continue to impact the Hampton Roads area, scientists warn, but climate change was not necessarily an issue that pulled 2nd District voters to the polls — and it was not a part of the candidates’ platforms either. The tight race ended […] The post Climate change ‘serious issue’ for Hampton Roads, but not in recent election appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
Augusta Free Press
In the tourism off-season: Grant funding awarded for 64 Virginia small businesses
More than $300,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 64 small business partnerships as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program (MMLP). Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the grant funding awards at the VA-1 Governor’s Tourism Summit on November 14. The program, according to...
schillingshow.com
Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”
Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
WSLS
Virginia Board of Education meeting heats up over history standards
RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of frustrated teachers, parents, and students went in front of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday. Their frustration stems from the proposed revised standards of learning for history and social science. “The history standards released on Friday represent the worst kind of politically motivated medaling...
First elected, seated openly trans state lawmaker speaks in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Danica Roem, the first elected and seated openly transgender state lawmaker in the U.S., spoke in Portland on Thursday, encouraging others to run for public office. In 2017, she unseated an incumbent in the Virginia House of Delegates and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Roem,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children and parents in Charlottesville City Schools could be facing schedule changes in the upcoming school year, but first they’re being asked for feedback on the proposed plans. CCS Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says, the question at hand is whether or not families want...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
