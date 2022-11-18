ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

theriver953.com

Youngkin unveils “Make Virginia Home” Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan which aims to increase the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across Virginia. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that while trying “to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?

VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat

Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia has two special elections on the horizon

The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Nearly $5 Million Grant for Broadband in Virginia

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant award, totaling $4,999,975.50, will support Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” to close the broadband...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Climate change ‘serious issue’ for Hampton Roads, but not in recent election

By Adrianna Lawrence / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. – Sea level rise will continue to impact the Hampton Roads area, scientists warn, but climate change was not necessarily an issue that pulled 2nd District voters to the polls — and it was not a part of the candidates’ platforms either. The tight race ended […] The post Climate change ‘serious issue’ for Hampton Roads, but not in recent election appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
VIRGINIA STATE
schillingshow.com

Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”

Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Board of Education meeting heats up over history standards

RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of frustrated teachers, parents, and students went in front of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday. Their frustration stems from the proposed revised standards of learning for history and social science. “The history standards released on Friday represent the worst kind of politically motivated medaling...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children and parents in Charlottesville City Schools could be facing schedule changes in the upcoming school year, but first they’re being asked for feedback on the proposed plans. CCS Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says, the question at hand is whether or not families want...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

