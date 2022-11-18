ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse men’s soccer vs Penn

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team begins their post-season play this afternoon when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers at 2;00 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The #3 seed Syracuse will welcome the Ivy League champs on a cold and windy Syracuse afternoon....
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse sports Saturday

It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange athletic competition so we’re going with one game thread for all your on-going discussions. First up are the cross-country squads competing in the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State. Action starts at 10:30 with the women’s 6k followed by the men’s 10k. Live coverage on ESPN U.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: In ESPN team rankings, 5-star priority PG eyes No. 1

In ESPN’s latest top-25 rankings of the top high-school squads around the country for the recently started 2022-23 campaign, multiple Syracuse basketball recruiting targets are suiting up for teams that reside way up in these ratings. One of these groups is the powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse cross-country: NCAA Championships preview

Tomorrow morning the Syracuse Orange cross-country squads will compete for NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Neither Syracuse squad is considered to be a title contender, but the conditions are supposed to be windy and cold which can cause some strange results. Both races can be seen live on ESPNU. The women start things off at 10:20 am with their 6k and it should be close battles in both the individual and team competitions. Savannah Roark has emerged the leader of the Orange and she’ll be looking to grab All-America honors. Can the other Syracuse runners keep in contact with her tomorrow? If so, the Orange could push for a spot in the top 15 which would cap a strong season for the women.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange handle the Huskies 76-48

The Syracuse Orange got off to a strong start against the Northeastern Huskies, and their improvements on offense carried into the second half in a dominant 76-48 win. Jim Boeheim picked up career win 1,101* in front of the Dome crowd, and the Orange get a nice reset ahead of this week’s Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
SYRACUSE, NY

