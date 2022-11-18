Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Late-season collapses are nothing new for Syracuse football (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-5 after a 45-35 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Orange is mired in a five-game losing streak after a 6-0 start and heads to Boston College trying to avoid a historic collapse against the 3-8 Eagles.
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse men’s soccer vs Penn
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team begins their post-season play this afternoon when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers at 2;00 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The #3 seed Syracuse will welcome the Ivy League champs on a cold and windy Syracuse afternoon....
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse sports Saturday
It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange athletic competition so we’re going with one game thread for all your on-going discussions. First up are the cross-country squads competing in the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State. Action starts at 10:30 with the women’s 6k followed by the men’s 10k. Live coverage on ESPN U.
Mikel Jones injury update: Dino Babers talks linebacker’s status, impact on Orange defense
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football played most of its fifth loss of the season without its star linebacker Mikel Jones, the “heartbeat” of the team. Jones left the game midway through the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was in and out of the sideline medical tent for the remainder of the half.
Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: In ESPN team rankings, 5-star priority PG eyes No. 1
In ESPN’s latest top-25 rankings of the top high-school squads around the country for the recently started 2022-23 campaign, multiple Syracuse basketball recruiting targets are suiting up for teams that reside way up in these ratings. One of these groups is the powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which...
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
Symir Torrence on his brother Syair’s commitment to Syracuse football: ‘A lot of relief’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re crediting Symir Torrence for steering his brother to Syracuse, you might want to reconsider. Torrence laughed Saturday when asked how much influence he had over younger brother Syair, an all-state wide receiver out of Christian Brothers Academy who announced last week he would play for Dino Babers and the Orange.
WETM
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest...
Syracuse blows out Northeastern, giving Jim Boeheim an NCAA-recognized 1,000th win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Northeastern Huskies at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Northeastern to see the latest updates...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse cross-country: NCAA Championships preview
Tomorrow morning the Syracuse Orange cross-country squads will compete for NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Neither Syracuse squad is considered to be a title contender, but the conditions are supposed to be windy and cold which can cause some strange results. Both races can be seen live on ESPNU. The women start things off at 10:20 am with their 6k and it should be close battles in both the individual and team competitions. Savannah Roark has emerged the leader of the Orange and she’ll be looking to grab All-America honors. Can the other Syracuse runners keep in contact with her tomorrow? If so, the Orange could push for a spot in the top 15 which would cap a strong season for the women.
Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange handle the Huskies 76-48
The Syracuse Orange got off to a strong start against the Northeastern Huskies, and their improvements on offense carried into the second half in a dominant 76-48 win. Jim Boeheim picked up career win 1,101* in front of the Dome crowd, and the Orange get a nice reset ahead of this week’s Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Wake Forest, behind 35-straight points, sends Syracuse to its 5th-straight loss (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Wake Forest...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The first of Syracuse football’s final two away games of the season takes place on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) when the Orange will travel to Truist Field to face Wake Forest in an ACC matchup. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network at 8 p.m. ET, and can...
What made Syracuse’s offense look so different at Wake Forest? Some new faces and Garrett Shrader’s glove
Winston-Salem, N.C. — The Syracuse football offense was like a used car against Wake Forest on Saturday. There was wear-and-tear on the inside and out. Some of its parts had been replaced. Every once in a while the gas pedal got stuck on the floor mat.
Judah, Joe, Jesse: The three Js lead Syracuse over Northeastern (Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Northeastern met Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange, days away from its loss to Colgate, hoped to add a digit in the win column before hitting the road next week for the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Comments / 0