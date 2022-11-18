Read full article on original website
Brenda Todd
2d ago
it's funny how you guys always put information after the time has lapsed so people in need like me don't even get a chance to get a Thanksgiving box or a dinner or anything at least a turkey is so disturbing to me that you always put the news out so late and then say oh by the way we're full and there's no way that we're accepting more people quit sharing if you can't put it on time so people can sign up
Reply(1)
4
Related
Thornton hosts food and sock drive ahead of holidays
The City of Thornton is hosting its food and sock drive until the rest of November. City leaders are encouraging the public to bring food items such as green beans, corn, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, and cranberries. The city is only accepting non-perishable food items and fresh new socks for those who are experiencing homelessness. Donation locations for item drop-offs include:Community Connections Carpenter Recreation CenterActive Adult CenterTrail Winds Recreation CenterAll Thornton Fire stations City leaders say for more information on the drive or about drop-off locations to call 720-977-5800 or email connections@thorntonco.gov.
Denver metro nonprofits offer free Thanksgiving meals to families in need
For families in need of a thanksgiving meal this year, there are several nonprofits across the Denver metro that want to help.
New Song Church receives Thanksgiving meals shopping spree
New Song Church and Ministries in North Denver will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 19th at noon.
Decade-old Thanksgiving tradition back to feeding families after pandemic
On Saturday, several blocks of Bruce Randolph Avenue were closed off for a Thanksgiving tradition spanning two decades.
Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado cold
(Denver, Colo.) So maybe you’ve seen a homeless person shivering on the street, their breath visible it’s so cold. And at that point in time, maybe you decided you want to help.
Weld Humane Society Hosting Home For the Holidays Adoption Event
Hands down, one of the best joys in life is being a pet parent. We love our dog like a child and would do anything for her. If you have space in your home and in your heart, you can bring home a pet for the holidays. The Humane Society...
iheart.com
Historic Building giving new meaning to Affordable Housing for Families
A former classroom and dormitory building is now affordable housing for families in Denver thanks to Proximity Green, the Denver Housing Authority, and other partners. Pancratia Hall Lofts located off S. Federal Blvd. and W. Amherst Ave. give a new meaning to affordable housing for larger families as the lofts offer plenty of units with multiple rooms to give families room to grow.
Christkindlmarket, Santa Express, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Many holiday events will happen this weekend, from Christmas lights to holiday markets, and more.
Denver Indian Family Resource Center seeking help after non-profit van stolen, totaled
The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is searching for assistance from the community after its van was stolen and totaled, which was used to serve the community.The organization was targeted by auto thieves as the van was used for non-profit purposes, delivering food and essential items to families who are in need. The incident occurred ahead of Thanksgiving while local families hope to have their well-needed items before the holidays."Our van was recently stolen and we went through the process and we learned that with the damage, the van is ruled as a total loss," said Tallerita Tunney-Rogers, executive director...
Warming centers help those experiencing homeless stay warm overnight
With subfreezing cold and snow outside, Greg Burgis was happy to be inside the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax Avenue and York Street being used for warming."I'd be outside underneath a tarp," he said, adding that he is experiencing homelessness.He showed CBS News Colorado his dwelling beneath an outside overhang, with a sleeping bag and a propane heater."I stay here watch the building and shovel the snow for the building owner. The homeless should be an asset, not a liability."Just across the street, there is relief from the cold. "I think it looks wonderful, it's beautiful in there. It...
Denver7 Gives gifts shopping spree to mom who lost everything in Lakewood fire
Denver7 Gives viewers have raised more than $8,000 to help Ayonceé Hicks and her baby, Demarion, after they lost everything in a Lakewood apartment fire.
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?
Many years ago, I used to say that I wanted to return to California someday. “I want the streets to be warm when I end up homeless mentally ill,” I would explain. That I thought I might become homeless even in my thirties speaks volumes about my struggle with mental illness. I certainly never hoped to become homeless, but I expected one day it might come.
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
City of Brighton announces ‘Name That Snowplow’ contest winners
On Friday, the second annual "Name That Snowplow" contest came to a close and now, the city of Brighton has nine well-honed nicknames for the vehicles that will keep the roadways clear during the wintry months.
Evergreen’s El Rancho to get new life from Bonanno Concepts in 2023
Anticipating an early January opening, El Rancho Colorado is going to receive new life from Bonanno Restaurant Concepts after closing last spring.
At Denver’s newest pop-up restaurant, a blindfold is required
A dining in the dark pop-up is coming to Denver in December.Hidden Denver. (Denver, CO) You’ve been to a dimly lit restaurant before. But have you ever dined completely in the dark, with a blindfold on and left to determine what you’re eating without being able to see it?
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
Furnace not working? Try these simple steps
There may be a few steps you can take now to make sure your heating system keeps you warm tonight.
Comments / 3