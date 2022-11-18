Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Blur expand 2023 reunion tour with huge Dublin gig
Blur have added a Dublin gig to their ever-growing 2023 reunion tour – see full details below and buy tickets here. Earlier this month, the Britpop heroes confirmed they were to return next year for a huge Wembley Stadium gig on July 8, going on to add an additional show at the venue the following day.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
NME
The Offspring, Simple Plan, Billy Talent and more announced for Slam Dunk spin-offs in Italy and France
Slam Dunk will be expanding to Europe in 2023, with new editions of the famed rock and punk festival set to debut in Italy and France next June. Both will come after next year’s iteration of Slam Dunk in the UK, which heads to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Saturday May 27, and the Temple Newsam in Leeds on Sunday May 28. Thus far, 42 bands have been announced for the main events, with The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining.
NME
Duran Duran announce 2023 UK and Ireland ‘Future Past’ arena tour
Duran Duran have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2023 – find dates and ticket details below. The band will perform five headline shows throughout April and May 2023, kicking off in Manchester on April 29, with stops in London, Leeds and Birmingham, before finishing up in Dublin in May 7.
NME
Florence + The Machine postpone rest of UK tour due to broken foot: “My heart is aching”
Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot. In a statement posted to Instagram, Welch revealed that she unknowingly played last night’s (November 18) show at London’s The O2 with the fracture, and had the break confirmed this morning after an X-Ray.
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Tributes paid to River Cottage star Nick Fisher after body found in Dorchester
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall aided appeal for Fisher, whose Nissan Navara was last seen in Dorchester, say police
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
BBC
Peterborough distressed and dead swans spotted on river
A number of dead and distressed swans have been spotted on a city's river. Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society, said seeing the birds on the River Nene at Fletton Quays was a "horrible sight". "I've not seen anything like that in the city for several years," he said.
NME
Australia’s Beyond The Valley is a bucket-list festival worth flying across the world for
If you’re trying to see off 2022 in style, look no further than Australian music festival Beyond The Valley. Returning to its four-day, camping-based format and landing in its new home in the Barunah Plains of Hesse, Victoria on December 28, the festival’s seventh edition promises to deliver world-class entertainment marked by unforgettable experiences and, obviously, banging performances.
Kent Tory councillor pictured in blackshirt at far-right event
Andy Weatherhead has been suspended after photos emerged of him at 2013 event that he says he attended ‘in spirit of curiosity’
NME
The Farm block football anthem ‘All Together Now’ being used in Qatar World Cup advert
The Farm have said they have blocked their classic ’90s football anthem ‘All Together Now’ from being used in an advert linked to the Qatar world cup. The Liverpudlians were interviewed by Kevin McManus in Liverpool last night at the launch of the British Music Experience’s temporary exhibition with the Official Charts Company to celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart. While discussing the success of ‘All Together Now’ in the charts, lead singer Peter Hooton revealed that the band had prevented McDonalds from using the hit in an advert related to the Qatar world cup.
NME
Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre
Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
Stephen Hough review – a master pianist who lines up with the greats
This was a recital that showed just what a keyboard colossus Stephen Hough, 61 on St Cecilia’s Day, has become. It further underlined the polymath factor in his makeup, with the programme featuring his own composition, a Partita written to commission in 2019, with the music surrounding it helping give context to its style and influences.
BBC
Matthew Screech: Cardiff lock rejoins Dragons on loan
Matthew Screech has rejoined Dragons on loan from Cardiff Rugby. The lock, 30, spent spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade before returning to his home region in summer 2021. But following an injury sustained by second row Will Rowlands on international duty with Wales, Screech will provide cover for Dragons.
Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium
47 years after he took the stage at Dodger Stadium in a sequined-studded baseball uniform as the world's biggest pop star, Elton John walked on to the same stage on Sunday night wearing a bedazzled Dodgers bathrobe.
‘Dolly Parton loved it’: Gracie Otto on her film Seriously Red and the success of Heartbreak High
“The Guardian, Amerie! The Guardian – I just got off the phone with the Guardian!” As soon as our call is connected, Australian director Gracie Otto is immediately quoting from the Netflix reboot of Heartbreak High, on which she worked as director. “Did you see the TikTok where...
NME
Jack Antonoff calls on venues to “stop taxing” merch sales
Jack Antonoff has called on venues to “stop taxing” merchandise sales, saying it’s “literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, the Bleachers vocalist said: “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists?”
NME
Robbie Williams defends performing in Qatar for the World Cup
Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup. In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology,” he told the Italian magazine, referencing China’s similarly poor record on human rights.
NME
Jack White shares ‘Seven Nation Army’ live video from rooftop Soho gig and announces live album
Jack White has announced a new live album of his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London – watch a clip of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below. Last September, White played a surprise set on the London rooftop of Damien Hirst to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store down the road.
Comments / 0