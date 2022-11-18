The Farm have said they have blocked their classic ’90s football anthem ‘All Together Now’ from being used in an advert linked to the Qatar world cup. The Liverpudlians were interviewed by Kevin McManus in Liverpool last night at the launch of the British Music Experience’s temporary exhibition with the Official Charts Company to celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart. While discussing the success of ‘All Together Now’ in the charts, lead singer Peter Hooton revealed that the band had prevented McDonalds from using the hit in an advert related to the Qatar world cup.

