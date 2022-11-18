ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Blur expand 2023 reunion tour with huge Dublin gig

Blur have added a Dublin gig to their ever-growing 2023 reunion tour – see full details below and buy tickets here. Earlier this month, the Britpop heroes confirmed they were to return next year for a huge Wembley Stadium gig on July 8, going on to add an additional show at the venue the following day.
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
NME

The Offspring, Simple Plan, Billy Talent and more announced for Slam Dunk spin-offs in Italy and France

Slam Dunk will be expanding to Europe in 2023, with new editions of the famed rock and punk festival set to debut in Italy and France next June. Both will come after next year’s iteration of Slam Dunk in the UK, which heads to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Saturday May 27, and the Temple Newsam in Leeds on Sunday May 28. Thus far, 42 bands have been announced for the main events, with The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining.
NME

Duran Duran announce 2023 UK and Ireland ‘Future Past’ arena tour

Duran Duran have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2023 – find dates and ticket details below. The band will perform five headline shows throughout April and May 2023, kicking off in Manchester on April 29, with stops in London, Leeds and Birmingham, before finishing up in Dublin in May 7.
NME

British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show

Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
BBC

Peterborough distressed and dead swans spotted on river

A number of dead and distressed swans have been spotted on a city's river. Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society, said seeing the birds on the River Nene at Fletton Quays was a "horrible sight". "I've not seen anything like that in the city for several years," he said.
NME

Australia’s Beyond The Valley is a bucket-list festival worth flying across the world for

If you’re trying to see off 2022 in style, look no further than Australian music festival Beyond The Valley. Returning to its four-day, camping-based format and landing in its new home in the Barunah Plains of Hesse, Victoria on December 28, the festival’s seventh edition promises to deliver world-class entertainment marked by unforgettable experiences and, obviously, banging performances.
FLORIDA STATE
NME

The Farm block football anthem ‘All Together Now’ being used in Qatar World Cup advert

The Farm have said they have blocked their classic ’90s football anthem ‘All Together Now’ from being used in an advert linked to the Qatar world cup. The Liverpudlians were interviewed by Kevin McManus in Liverpool last night at the launch of the British Music Experience’s temporary exhibition with the Official Charts Company to celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart. While discussing the success of ‘All Together Now’ in the charts, lead singer Peter Hooton revealed that the band had prevented McDonalds from using the hit in an advert related to the Qatar world cup.
NME

Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre

Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Stephen Hough review – a master pianist who lines up with the greats

This was a recital that showed just what a keyboard colossus Stephen Hough, 61 on St Cecilia’s Day, has become. It further underlined the polymath factor in his makeup, with the programme featuring his own composition, a Partita written to commission in 2019, with the music surrounding it helping give context to its style and influences.
BBC

Matthew Screech: Cardiff lock rejoins Dragons on loan

Matthew Screech has rejoined Dragons on loan from Cardiff Rugby. The lock, 30, spent spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade before returning to his home region in summer 2021. But following an injury sustained by second row Will Rowlands on international duty with Wales, Screech will provide cover for Dragons.
NME

Jack Antonoff calls on venues to “stop taxing” merch sales

Jack Antonoff has called on venues to “stop taxing” merchandise sales, saying it’s “literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, the Bleachers vocalist said: “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists?”
NME

Robbie Williams defends performing in Qatar for the World Cup

Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup. In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology,” he told the Italian magazine, referencing China’s similarly poor record on human rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy