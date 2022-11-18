ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
NECN

Rep. Katherine Clark Officially Bids to Help Lead Dems in Congress

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic deputies announced Thursday they were stepping down, a member of Massachusetts' congressional delegation has stepped forward to help lead the party in the next session. Rep. Katherine Clark announced her bid to be Democratic Whip, a position that assists party leadership in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff

A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
CNN

Jeffries vows to defend Biden admin against GOP probes

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that House Democrats will "strongly and vigorously be involved in pushing back against any effort at overreach by the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the House Republican Conference."
News Breaking LIVE

Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi

The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.
NBC News

Full Panel: Pelosi was a ‘successful Speaker but she was partisan’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades as the House Democratic leader. Lisa Desjardins, Navin Nayak and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the future of House Democrats and the Biden agenda as the White House faces a split Congress.Nov. 17, 2022.
NBC News

MTP NOW Nov. 18 — DOJ appoints special counsel for Trump investigations; Rep. Clyburn

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice’s criminal investigations into former President Trump. Former Congressman Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) reacts to former President Trump’s 2024 announcement and discusses alternative paths for the GOP. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) discusses the Democratic transition to a new generation of Congressional leadership. Mass resignations hit Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover making the future of the social media platform unclear. Jake Sherman, Eugene Robinson and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Nov. 18, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy